‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Accused Of Drug Use On Twitter, Fans Say She Looks Ill

Leah Messer can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to the harsh criticism of Teen Mom 2 viewers. For years, the mother of three has been targeted with allegations of drug use and as the series’ second half of the seventh season continues, so do the reports of her rumored bad behavior.

Although Leah Messer has denied using drugs in the past, her thin frame has many concerned and online, the reality star is often faced with comments about her possible drug use. Most recently, after Messer shared a post about the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, she was accused of being high.

“This girl is high out of her mind her eyes, her speech, her weight her ‘depression’… she is using something,” one woman suspected.

“Did you use your meth lab hot plate?” another asked, referencing Leah Messer’s claim of having cooked soup during the show.

Throughout Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, Leah Messer’s skinny physique has been a red flag for many fans who feel she looks ill. In fact, just days ago, OK! Magazine shared a report about Messer’s alleged weight loss and shared comments from a fan which suggested she may be struggling with an eating disorder.

“You look very ill. [I don’t know] if you’re struggling with an eating disorder, but please get healthy for yourself and your family,” the person wrote.

Also included in the comments section of a couple of side-by-side photos of Leah Messer were messages about her alleged failure to take care of herself both mentally and physically. Some even claimed that Messer appeared to be healthier in the past.

As fans of the show will recall, Leah Messer began facing allegations of drug use in late 2014, around the time that her second husband, Jeremy Calvert, accused her of cheating on him and revealed his plans for divorce. Months later, Messer checked into a treatment center in Arizona but claimed to be suffering from anxiety and depression, not an addiction to drugs. Meanwhile, on Teen Mom 2, both Calvert and Leah Messer’s first husband, Corey Simms, expressed their concern over her potential drug use.

During an episode of the show, Calvert and Simms were seen sitting down for a meeting at a local restaurant, where Calvert mentioned a prescription pill problem. During another episode, Simms chatted with his wife, Miranda, about Messer’s alleged drug problem. Still, Leah Messer continuously denied that she was addicted to anything.

Last year, after the rumors regarding her drug use died down, Leah Messer began being more active with fans online and ever since, she has continuously been sharing photos of herself. In addition, the reality star has been proclaiming her happiness in post after post.

Weeks ago, Leah Messer told fans she is now standing in her own happiness.

“There is no greater blessing in life to be able to stand in your very own happiness with who you are and who you are becoming!” she wrote along with one photo. “The amount of joy peace, and TRUE love that I now can feel is empowering within itself. Don’t settle for less than what you deserve. Be YOU, Be a DIFFERENCE! Lets stand TOGETHER for a CHANGE, and teach each other our worthiness and HOW TO: Live Your Very OWN standards! Thanks to all who supported me and didn’t give up on me!”

