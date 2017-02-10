‘Bold And Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will Zende And Nicole Finally Tie The Knot?

Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease Zende (Rome Flynn) asked Nicole (Reign Edwards) to marry him again, and this time, she said yes. The B&B viewers aren’t sure how they feel about them tying the knot, considering how many times Zende has betrayed her trust in the past.

On Friday’s Bold and Beautiful episode, Zende swore to Nicole that he was a changed man and would never betray her again. Nicole felt that it was time to trust him and when it comes down to it, she still believes that Zende is the love of her life.

According to February 20 issue of Soap Opera Digest, the happy couple decided that they didn’t want to wait to get married and planned to tie the knot within a week on Valentine’s Day. They both felt that they have waited so long to get to this point, there was no point in having a long engagement.

“This isn’t the first time he has proposed,” Bold and Beautiful star, Reign Edwards explained.

“Granted, it took a while for her to forgive him for cheating with her sister Sasha (Felisha Cooper). But, she has come to the conclusion that she knows she’s in love with this man. When you’re in love with someone, they’re the first person you want to run to, no matter who badly they’ve hurt you. Nicole realizes that Zende is still that person to her.”

Check out the latest issue of @SoapDigest on sale now!! pic.twitter.com/hswpZRJlgr — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) February 10, 2017

Before the Bold and Beautiful wedding, Nicole’s sister Sasha returns to try to make amends with her. She feels terrible about how they left things and genuinely misses her friendship with Nicole.

Nicole hasn’t forgiven Sasha yet, but she admits that she misses their friendship. They’ve been best friends for their whole lives and isn’t ready to cast her out of her life for good.

“There was a lot of love in the room. So many people came to celebrate Nicole and Zende’s new beginning.”

Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease that Sasha isn’t the only surprise visitor that will come for the big day. Kristen (Tracy Melchior) and Antonio (Paulo Benedeti), Zende’s parents, fly in for the big event.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zende Stuns Nicole With Dreamy Proposal – Spectra’s… https://t.co/3V7hmmrPr3 pic.twitter.com/Or3hxuVOdi — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) February 10, 2017

As for the wedding ceremony, Bold and Beautiful star, Reign Edwards teases that the “Zencole” fans will be happy with their nuptials. She previewed that there are a bunch of nice events that lead up to the couple saying “I do.”

As for Julius Avant (Obba Babatundé)and Nicole, they have a moment and connect in a way they haven’t in quite some time.

“There will be a few surprises in store for the B&B viewers. Nicole has some nice exchanges with her father, which hasn’t always been the case. Nicole has dreamed about this day for a long time and it appears to live up to her expectations. It’s definitely a Valentine’s Day wedding.”

Of course, as with any soap opera wedding, Bold and Beautiful will have some surprises in store for the viewers. There will be tension between Ridge Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) as they both struggle to keep their kiss a secret. Thomas (Pierson Fode) and Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) try to put their beef with each other aside to make the day special for Nicole and Zende.

Bold and Beautiful spoilers reveal that you can expect something unexpected to happen and create chaos just before the wedding begins.

Bold and Beautiful fans, are you happy Nicole agreed to marry Zende? Do you think they will make it down the altar? Can Nicole and Sasha put everything behind them and be friends again?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]