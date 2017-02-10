WWE Hints At John Cena Vs. The Miz Rivalry At ‘WrestleMania 33’ With New List

Currently, WWE rumors are pointing to John Cena and The Miz feuding at WrestleMania 33. This may have them taking part in a mixed tag team match that would also include their respective partners, Nikki Bella and Maryse. And while WWE has refrained from hinting at this rivalry in the past, the company might have done so in a new list video featuring five old feuds that need to be restarted.

On Sunday, reigning WWE Champion John Cena and The Miz will be among the six men fighting for the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which currently has Bray Wyatt as the favorite to win, if recent rumors are to be believed. A Wyatt win would mean John Cena dropping the WWE Championship belt mere weeks after winning it at Royal Rumble, and that could free John up to join forces with girlfriend Nikki Bella and take on The Miz and his wife Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

According to a report from Forbes, the rumored battle between both real-life couples may not be very popular with “traditional wrestling” fans, but WWE may want to push forward with this match for business reasons.

In WWE’s fourth quarter 2016 earnings call, the popularity of the company’s E! Network reality show Total Divas and its spinoff Total Bellas was touted as instrumental in WWE’s impressive (17 percent overall, 23 percent in North America) revenue growth. And with Nikki Bella and Maryse both part of Total Divas‘ regular cast, having them featured prominently alongside their men on WWE’s “grandest stage of them all” may help drive female viewership and “reality TV revenues.”

“The Bellas are like the Olsen twins if they knew how to take a back bump. And while their surging E! Network empire represents bad news to serious wrestling fans, they have an appeal to female viewers—a demographic that can always stand to improve for WWE—that might rival or even surpass that of John Cena.”

On WWE’s end, the company’s recent storylines have focused on what could be Cena defending his WWE Championship against Royal Rumble 2017 winner Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33. But WWE’s newest list video seems to point to the aforementioned John Cena vs. The Miz feud at WrestleMania, as it ranked among the company’s “(Top) Five Rivalries that Need a Redo.”

Also included in the list were the likes of Orton and Kofi Kingston’s 2009 feud, which isn’t plausible at the present due to both men being on different brands. As Cageside Seats observed, Kane vs. Undertaker wouldn’t be feasible either to redo due to their advanced age and declining physical condition, while Goldberg vs. Triple H just might not appeal to WWE’s creative bosses. That leaves two old rivalries as good candidates for an imminent revival: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and John Cena vs. The Miz.

At WrestleMania 33, both Reigns and Lesnar will be in different matches — Reigns is rumored to be facing The Undertaker, while Brock’s match against Goldberg was confirmed on this week’s Monday Night RAW. As such, WWE’s list video just may have served as a teaser for both SmackDown Live “power couples” — Cena and Nikki Bella versus Miz and Maryse — and a possible ‘Mania match.

It’s been a while since we last saw a feud between John Cena and The Miz, and that too peaked at WrestleMania, as Miz successfully defended the WWE Championship against Cena at WrestleMania 27 in 2011. That was six years ago, and with both men’s partners expected to be involved in the rumored rivalry, we can expect things to start heating up between both sides after Elimination Chamber. Then again, they say that anything’s possible in the WWE, so it might not be surprising either if the company throws a curveball and plans something entirely different for WrestleMania 33.

[Featured Image by WWE]