Khloe Kardashian Address Is Freedom Lane, Celebrates Odom Name Change With Cake

Khloe Kardashian has finally dropped Lamar Odom’s last name. Older sister, Kim Kardashian, recorded the momentous occasion in a Snapchat story.

Although Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom finalized their divorce in October 2016, they had started the paperwork in October 2015. Khloe and Lamar got married only a month after meeting in 2009.

Although there are rumors that Lamar Odom is trying to win Khloe back, Khloe Kardashian is currently involved with NBA Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. There has been no real news on whether or not Tristan Thompson will propose anytime soon.

Khloe Kardashian has been through tough times with ex-husband Lamar Odom, and she is finally happy to be moving on in life. After being found in a brothel in October 2015, Lamar’s near-fatal drug overdose was certainly a wake-up call for Khloe to start their divorce papers.

Khloe was recently featured on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, a reality TV series on E! cable network. In the show, Khloe helps participants get their “revenge body” with the help of fitness trainers. Since her split with Lamar, Khloe has been extremely health conscious and even wrote a book titled Strong Looks Better Naked.

The Kardashian sisters were able to celebrate many things today, and the last name change was just part of the festivities. There was even a celebratory cake for the occasion. Khloe’s assistants bought a cake featuring her new driver’s license with her new name, just simply “Khloe Kardashian.”

Featured on the cake was the new and improved copy of her recent driver’s license. It featured the blonde bombshell’s photo on the left and her license details on the right.

For obvious security reasons, her real ID number, as well as home address, were not real. Her home address is listed as “13 Freedom Lane.” Her weight is listed as “skinny bitch,” which Kim Kardashian thought was hilarious.

According to Kim’s Snapchat story, Kim pans the featured cake saying, “Look what Khloe’s assistants got for her because she got a new passport, without her old last name. It’s her new last name and look at the weight you guys! Can you get skinny bitch as your weight? How cute is this cake you guys?”

The Kardashian sisters have been fully supportive of Khloe’s weight loss journey. In a long Instagram post caption, Khloe stated, “If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would’ve laughed in your face. Me? The chubby one? No way! But now I can’t see myself ever stopping!”

#RevengeBody A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

“I am completely honored and taking my role seriously in helping motivate and teach people what I had to learn to better myself from the inside out. Becoming stronger mentally so I can’t let the little things break me down.” “I see myself only getting better and better! I can’t believe how far I have come! I almost can’t believe that was me! If you’ve lost your motivation don’t beat yourself up about it, negative thoughts only turn into negative realities.”

Khloe has lost over 40 pounds since she started trying to lose weight. She first started working with fitness trainers, and then she really started watching what she ate.

Khloe is committed to her health now that she no longer carries the weight of her arguably toxic relationship with Lamar Odom. Through her healthy fitness journey, Khloe has assuredly shed the “chubby Kardashian sister” label.

No news on whether or not Khloe actually ate a piece of her celebratory cake.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]