‘Bill Nye Saves The World’ Brings Science Back To TV April 21 On Netflix

Bill Nye, known for his popular series Bill Nye the Science Guy, is bringing science back to the television screen again with Bill Nye Saves the World, which will make its premiere on Netflix on April 21. There will be 13 episodes in the new series, and each will run for 30 minutes. If you would like to binge on the episodes you can, as they will all be released at the same time.

Netflix has described Bill Nye’s new show as being one that will address various scientific issues, while taking a closer looking at particular points of view that are being touted by both religious and political leaders today. Subjects will include things like climate change, sex, technology and alternative medicine.

“Each episode will tackle a topic from a scientific point of view, dispelling myths, and refuting anti-scientific claims that may be espoused by politicians, religious leaders or titans of industry.”

Bill Nye Saves the World will feature different guests on its show, which will include people like Tim Gunn, Rachel Bloom and Karlie Kloss. Bill Nye does mention that the format will be quite different to Bill Nye the Science Guy as it is a talk show with some comedy, rather than a show set up with a children’s program format.

“We have guests, we have a panel of experts, we have what’s essentially a monologue, and we have comedy video pieces that are inserted. The comedy bits are brilliant!”

The spirit of Bill Nye Saves the World will be one that is wholly positive, and the New York Times reports that the engineer, author and TV personality has described how important it is to be optimistic in today’s world with everything that is currently happening.

“You have to be optimistic. You’re not going to solve global problems or address global issues without being optimistic. If you don’t think you can do anything about it, you won’t. As good as it might make us feel to call other people names, it’s probably not in our medium or long-term interest. Optimism may be counter to divisiveness.”

He’s the hero the world needs. @BillNye Saves the World arrives April 21. pic.twitter.com/lQf0FQF9aN — Bill Nye on Netflix (@BillNyeSaves) February 8, 2017

While fans of Nye’s are looking forward to watching Bill Nye Saves the World, particularly in the wake of the recent U.S. presidential election and Donald Trump’s climate change denial, it has been mentioned that this television program isn’t meant to be a response to Donald Trump’s presidency, and Netflix said that the show was being planned back in August 2016 and wrapped up filming in October.

Bill Nye has also said that people can take or leave the show and aren’t being forced to watch it.

“It’s just a TV show. People don’t have to watch it.”

When it comes to climate change, however, Nye has no problem discussing how this issue has been politicized not by scientists, but by many Conservative politicians and those people and companies who profit from the fossil fuel industry.

“We in the climate science community didn’t politicize it. Other people did. People who want to preserve the fossil fuel industries, the extraction industries.”

In 2016, Bill Nye spoke with CNN and explained exactly why climate change is occurring and stated clearly that 7.3 billion people could not all use fossil fuels without any repercussions. He also spoke of Conservatives as not having any issues with taking money from the fossil fuel industry while denying climate change.

“The world’s getting warmer because there’s 7.3 billion people tying to live the way we live in the developed world by continuing to burn fossil fuels. I think it’s a partisan issue, if I understand it, because the conservatives have decided to embrace money from the fossil fuel industry.”

All 13 episodes of Bill Nye Saves the World will be available from Netflix on April 21.

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]