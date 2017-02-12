Sex Offender Charged In Death Of Ohio State University Student Reagan Tokes

A convicted sex offender has been charged in the death of the Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes, WJACTV reports. Brian Golsby, 29, was arrested on Saturday and charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping.

Tokes was last seen leaving her work, a Columbus restaurant, on Wednesday night. The next day, her nude body was located near the entrance of an Ohio park. Tokes car was later located near Golsby’s residence.

The DNA evidence found in and around her car led to the arrest of Golsby on Saturday. Records show that Golsby was previously arrested and charged in a 2011 attempted rape and burglary case, of which he did plead guilty to.

EVERYONE please help my sister Reagan Tokes is missing from OSU. PLEASE CONTACT ME IF YOU KNOW ANYTHING @reagantokes PLEASE PRAY pic.twitter.com/txstbnFy0D — Makenzie Tokes (@makenzietokes) February 9, 2017

Tokes was a student at Ohio State University and was completing her fourth year in a psychology major. According to a GoFundMe page, she was a smart, happy girl, who’s “smile and personality would light up any room she was in.” Reagan leaves behind her mother, father, and little sister. The GoFundMe page is being used to raise $50,000, which will be used towards creating a scholarship for a student to attend a college of their dreams, something that Reagan did.

According to New York Daily News, Golsby was recently released from prison for his 2011 charges prior to shooting Tokes to death. Tokes 21-year-old co-worker told police that a bartender typically walked Tokes to her car, but she walked outside alone the night she went missing.

Police found Tokes’ nude body just 12 miles from the Ohio State University, at an entrance to Scioto Grove Metro park. An autopsy revealed that Tokes was shot two times, but further showed that she did not suffer any additional trauma.

Golsby is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. Golsby was previously arrested for robbing a woman, then two weeks later, robbed and raped another woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The woman revealed to the police that her toddler was present in the car when she was assaulted by Golsby. He was released from prison in November.

Ohio State University was saddened by the news of Tokes’ death, and offered a statement of condolences.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this extremely difficult time.”

At this moment, police have not found any connections between Golsby and Tokes. The Lantern reveals that the investigation is ongoing. Golsby was arrested at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday after “several” items recovered from Tokes’ car matched his DNA. A rape kit has also been tested on Tokes, but the results have not yet been revealed.

Grove City Mayor Richard Stage spoke during the press conference.

“Nobody should have to go through this. We all mourn with the family and the friends.”

University President Michael Drake expressed his appreciation for the police during this investigation.

“We are grateful to the Grove City Division of Police, Columbus Division of Police and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation for their swift, collective efforts. We are relieved that this investigation has identified a suspect, and we will continue to support our law enforcement partners as needed.”

The GoFundMe page, which was set up just 24 hours ago, has already raised nearly $20,000.

“Reagan would want us to remember her for all the laughter, joy, and love she brought to each and everyone of us. Heaven truly did again another angel today.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tokes’ family and friends. If you are able to donate, $50,000 will go towards a scholarship for one lucky student to attend the college of his or her dreams. Any remainder will go towards a plaque, which will be placed Anthony Wayne Tennis Courts, where she often played tennis.

