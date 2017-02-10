‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Gushes Over Husband Cole DeBoer After Welcoming Son

Chelsea Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, is thrilled with life as a new dad.

After welcoming his first child, son Watson, with the Teen Mom 2 star, DeBoer shared several photos of the child on his Instagram page and gushed over his “sweet miracle.” Meanwhile, on Twitter, Houska has been gushing over her husband.

After a fan tweeted to Chelsea Houska on February 9, expressing her excitement to see Cole DeBoer’s loving reaction to coming home to his son, the reality star responded, saying, “He’s been so amazing.”

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married in October of last year after just over 2 years of dating. As fans will recall from the show, Houska first crossed paths with DeBoer at a gas station in South Dakota and later connected on social media.

Although Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer didn’t talk when they first saw one another at the gas station, the Teen Mom 2 star was immediately lovestruck.

“I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk,'” she admitted during an interview with Us Weekly magazine. “And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.'”

Prior to meeting Cole DeBoer, Chelsea Houska was involved in an on-and-off relationship with Adam Lind, the father of her older child, daughter Aubree, which was plagued by drama. In addition to their ongoing fights about their romance, Houska and Lind were often seen at odds over Lind’s parenting responsibilities and ultimately, they parted ways.

Since Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind ended their relationship, they have remained at odds as they continue to co-parent their young daughter.

As for Aubree’s thoughts on Cole DeBoer, she’s made it quite clear that she’s a fan of her mom’s husband on Teen Mom 2.

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” Chelsea Houska gushed to Us Weekly. “And he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

Chelsea Houska and Cole Deboer’s relationship has been seen on the past few seasons of Teen Mom 2 and during the show’s second half of Season 7, the reality star revealed she was expecting her second child. During filming, Chelsea Houska included special moments of her pregnancy and online, she chose to share her baby news with fans on her official website in July of last year.

“Oh my gosh! I’m so excited to finally be launching my website, and I felt like the perfect first post…would be to announce to everyone that baby DeBoer is expected in February 2017!” she wrote in her debut post. “We are beyond excited for this journey and can’t wait to share it with you all! Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited and it’s no secret that she is hoping for a girl. I’ll be sure to keep you updated throughout this pregnancy, and I’m also excited to use this website as another way to stay connected with you all about tons of other topics!”

