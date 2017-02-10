‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Is Coming–Here’s The Latest Scoop

This will be the trailer you’re looking for.

The world has been waiting anxiously for the release of the next installment in the Star Wars saga. Disney has kept them waiting for much longer than they did for the last episode. When it came to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, they teased the public with a short trailer almost thirteen months before the film was released in December 2015.

While they didrelease a teaser (of sorts) shortly after the release of Episode VII–showing a behind the scenes shot of one of the first takes of VIII, it didn’t reveal any new characters, setting or official dialogue.

So why is Disney waiting?

Yes, they have held off for a while, but the wait is almost over. Or, at least, that is what sources suggest.

Many are curious why Disney did not include some type of trailer amid the Super Bowl 51 ads. After all, Independent argued, they would have had no shortage of viewers that way. However, if a new Star Wars trailer comes out, do they ever have a shortage of viewers?

The news source further noted that the reason might have been that they know that they’ll get plenty of views no matter what. Instead of just releasing it at any old time, they seem to be waiting intentionally.

Producer and President of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, announced a couple of months ago that they were waiting until sometime in the Spring to release the next big look at the upcoming film–in order to give Rogue One some breathing room. But here we are, almost a month and a half into the new year and still nothing–except, of course, for a title reveal.

Sources tell that the trailer is coming soon.

Shoretroppers on display at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2016 pic.twitter.com/mo4YGX3wPh — Carlos Adama (@Carlos_Adama) January 8, 2017

MovieWeb reported that Star Wars News Net claimed that everything points to the upcoming Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida.

“We contacted one of our sources who shared with us an interesting tidbit. According to him, right now they are hard at work on a new Behind-the-Scenes reel for The Last Jedi, which will be the first footage that we will see from the movie. This means that there will be no teaser trailer before Celebration. All rumors on the web with earlier dates are not accurate, as are the reports with teaser descriptions.”

The Celebration, extending from April 13-16, 2017, will feature panels, various actors (Felicity Jones, Jeremy Bulloch and Ian McDiarmid have just confirmed their attendance) and a host of fans–many donning Star Wars garb and gear. Since, as mentioned before, Disney has had no problem attracting trailer attention in the past, it seems logical that they would let the potential of first look gather fans to their big event.

Last year, the Star Wars Celebration saw the release of The Force Awakens’ first full-length trailer, so a similar premiere would become tradition, in a way.

The actors involved in the film have, once again, been very tight-lipped. John Boyega is busy promoting his new Netflix series Imperial Dreams and his soon-to-be-released film with Emma Watson, The Circle. Adam Driver is busy the newest (and final) season of HBO’s hit Girls. Daisy Ridley has been working hard to fight Josh Gad‘s persistent Star Wars questions as they work on filming Murder On the Orient Express.

If the Force is with us, we may just get our first glimpse of The Last Jedi within a eight weeks. (We know, we know, “that’s not how the Force works…”).

[Featured Image via Lucasfilm]