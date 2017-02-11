Zayn Malik 2017 Net Worth: Will He Be A Bankrupt Boy Band Story?

It can be hard to believe that a little less than a year ago, Zayn Malik released “Mind of Mine” on March 25, 2016 — exactly a year after leaving One Direction.

Now that Zayn Malik’s two-year anniversary of leaving One Direction is on the horizon, is he making the same kind of money as he did before, or will he be another bankrupt boy band member, as Daily Mail once speculated?

Fans are especially curious about what his 2017 net worth will be since Zayn Malik has decided not to start a world tour, and it is not apparent if he will continue earning to increase his annual net worth in the same way he did with One Direction.

Is a lack of touring a sign that Zayn Malik might be in a period of rapid financial decline, or does he have other options that will increase his 2017 net worth?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the income of each member of One Direction is different, and this is primarily due to which members have songwriting credits.

For example, the net worth of Harry Styles for 2017 will be lower than other members of One Direction like Zayn Malik because he has written the fewest songs out of the whole band.

In the past, it was easier to decipher which members of One Direction would get extra income on top of a base that was split evenly between all of them.

Now that Zayn Malik has left One Direction, he may still be getting some residual pay from royalties from the band, but he also has his own record deal and sales.

In the past, the net worth of Zayn Malik has been debated. For example, Hollywood Take estimated his net worth at $45 million for the end of 2016.

In contrast, when Zayn Malik left One Direction in early 2015, his net worth was estimated at £27 million ($44 million) after five years in One Direction, according to Daily Mail.

This is astounding considering that Simon Cowell’s Syco and parent company Sony is thought to have earned £550 million ($870 million) from One Direction in five years.

Although the net worth for Zayn Malik was usually lumped in with One Direction and not divided up for him as an individual, it is easy to discern where his net worth will come from in 2017.

For example, Zayn Malik is involved in several businesses that will add to his 2017 net worth and one is a merchandise line in his online store.

Zayn is also teaming up with fashion designer Giuseppe Zanotti and has had rumored interactions with Donatella Versace for a new Versus line.

As it turns out, a merchandise or fashion business idea could be Zayn Malik’s biggest earner. For example, it is estimated that Justin Bieber’s Purpose fashion line and other merchandise earned him $59 million in 2016 out of his total $245 million in earnings (excluding a 45 percent Canadian tax), according to Money Nation.

There were also rumors that Zayn Malik would be the executive producer for a television series about boy bands, according to a Variety report from September 2016.

On average, the pay for an executive producer for a television show is about $68,000 for a half-hour pilot episode, according to the Director’s Guild of America. A prime-time television episode pay rate minimum for a director is about $24,000 per episode.

In other words, it is going to be a potentially interesting year for Zayn Malik, and his net worth could grow in several ways. Of course, having other ways to make money besides going on tour could be important for Zayn Malik because of an underlying health condition related to anxiety.

For example, Zayn Malik cancelled the Capital FM Festival as well as an appearance in Dubai, and, at the time, he stated that he was having problems performing because of an inability to get anxiety problems under control. Since that time, he has not announced any new tour dates or concerts.

Nevertheless, Zayn Malik continues to get awards, and it is likely that he will be producing a new album in 2017 — and that could add to his net worth. For example, Zayn Malik told Sirius XM in mid-December 2016 that he was working in the studio on his second album.

According to Billboard, Zayn Malik made 120,000 album sales in the first week from his release of “Mind of Mine.”

Zayn Malik also recently collaborated with Taylor Swift on “I Don’t Want To Live Forever” and will get royalties from the song being used in the Fifty Shades Darker movie.

To get an idea of how much money this translates into for Zayn Malik’s 2017 net worth, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers says the average music writer gets between $15,000 and $500,000 per song per movie — with more money from details such as movie popularity.

Worthly estimated the net worth of the eight film score composers, and the top earner was Vangelis with an estimated net worth at $245 million just from writing music for movies like Blade Runner and Chariots of Fire.

This list of composers with a staggering net worth from making music for movies also included Daft Punk ($60 million), Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails ($55 million), and Danny Elfman ($75 million) of Beetlejuice, Batman, Spider Man, and Sweeney Todd fame.

Adding to revenue streams for Zayn Malik in 2017 outside of concert tickets include his autobiography that will continue to get royalties as well as money earned from online streaming.

In other words, if Zayn Malik only continues to focus on one aspect of his growing business empire, it is likely his 2017 net worth will continue to rise.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine]