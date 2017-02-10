New Details On ‘Happily Ever After’ – New Disney Nighttime Show At Magic Kingdom

The Walt Disney Company has had a very busy week with announcements of an exact opening date for Pandora – The World of Avatar and opening year for its Star Wars-themed lands. The next day, they revealed the start date for the often-delayed Rivers of Light at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Now, they have revealed details for a new fireworks show called “Happily Ever After” which is set to replace the long-running “Wishes” at the Magic Kingdom this spring.

On Thursday, the Disney Parks Blog announced that the Magic Kingdom nighttime fireworks spectacular called “Wishes” would soon be ending after close to a 14-year run. Guests can continue to check out this incredible show through much of the spring as the final show run will be on May 11, 2017.

Of course, many were upset about this and hated the thought of losing a cherished fireworks spectacular they have loved for more than a decade.

Walt Disney World isn’t planning on leaving park-goers without any nighttime entertainment, though. WDW News revealed a lot of new details regarding the brand new “Happily Ever After” evening fireworks show that is set to begin on May 12, 2017, at Magic Kingdom.

As expected, there will be fireworks, but there are also going to be lasers, lights, and projections shown on Cinderella Castle. Disney promises that this 18-minute evening show will have more of all those things than any Disney show in history.

“Happily Ever After” will twist a tale of some of Disney’s classic stories such as The Little Mermaid and Aladdin while intertwining them with new movies such as Moana, Zootopia, and Pixar hits like Toy Story.

Here are just some of the new things that guests will see during “Happily Ever After” at the Magic Kingdom:

Woody and friends from Toy Story will recreate Cinderella Castle entirely out of toys.

Quasimodo from Hunchback of Notre Dame will swing from the castle’s turrets.

Maleficent, the villain from Sleeping Beauty, will surround the castle in her iconic green flames.

Recordings from a 75-piece orchestra who will play songs from The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Pirates of the Caribbean, and many other Disney hits.

Disney villains will attempt to rid the world of amazing dreams and take over Cinderella Castle, but the Disney heroes won’t allow it. It will be the ultimate battle of good vs. evil as those watching look to find their “Happily Ever After” in a land of magic.

For those worrying about the things they will miss from “Wishes,” don’t worry. Tinker Bell is still scheduled to thrill the crowds below by flying from the top of Cinderella Castle and illuminating the sky with a trail of pixie dust.

Fireworks, lasers, more than 50 choreographed spotlights, projections, and music will bring the Magic Kingdom to life with the brand new “Happily Ever After” starting on May 12.

Eighteen minutes is rather long for a nighttime fireworks show, but it shouldn’t be surprising that it will last that long with more than 25 Disney films represented in it. Many fans may not be overly thrilled at the loss of “Wishes,” but they can almost guarantee that “Happily Ever After” will not disappoint.

When the announcement was made that “Wishes” was entering its final months at the Magic Kingdom, many Walt Disney World fans were not too happy. While new things are always fun, the purists hate to see the classics go away. Still, for there to new, some of the old has to go. This spring, “Happily Ever After” will light the sky with fireworks, lasers, and projections on Cinderella Castle for an experience mixing Disney classics and new characters together.

[Featured Image by Disney]