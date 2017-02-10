Malia Obama Has A Huge Crush On Drake, But Barack Has No Idea, ‘Source’ Claims

Malia Obama has a huge crush on Drake, a source allegedly close to the Obama girls has revealed. But according to the source, Malia’s dad, the former President Barack Obama, is in the dark about it.

According to a source close to the former first family, former President Barack Obama’s eldest daughter, Malia, is infatuated with Drake, Hollywood Life reports. Malia thinks Drake is “super cute” and she is a fan of Drake’s music, the source said. The source went on to claim that both Obama girls, Malia and her younger sister Sasha, are huge fans of Drake. They love his music and patronize is OVO sweatshirts.

“Malia’s dreams came true a while back when she met Drake because she’s been so mesmerized by Drake. She [Malia] thinks he’s totally super cute and loves his music,” the source said. “She and her sister are huge fans and have bought tons of OVO sweatshirts from his clothing line.”

“She [Malia] gushes to her friends about him and thinks he’s so cool and hot.”

But it is not surprising that Malia has not confided in her Dad about her alleged infatuation with Drake.

“She’d never tell her dad,” the source said, according to Hollywood Life. “She’s too embarrassed to even mention guys around him. She would literally die if she and her friends could see him on tour this year.”

And going by Drake’s recent activity on Instagram, it is clear that he is also a fan of Barack Obama and his daughters.

Last Thursday, the 30-year-old rapper posted a photo to Instagram that recalled his visit to the White House when Barack Obama was president and commander-in-chief. The photo, autographed by Obama, shows the Grammy award-winning rapper and two of his OVO friends, Future the Prince and Oliver El-Khatib, according to Vibe, posing with Barack Obama and Malia in front of the president’s desk in the Oval Office.

Got off stage and saw this in my email ???????? Hope you are somewhere at peace with the family. We miss ya g A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

“To Drake — Thanks for the great visit,” reads a “thank you” message scrawled in Obama’s handwriting below the photo, followed by his signature.

Drake with President Obama in The White House. pic.twitter.com/Qcu0m9sZhq — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 10, 2017

“Got off stage and saw this in my email,” Drake wrote on Instagram in reference to the photo. “Hope you are somewhere at peace with the family. We miss ya g.”

And it is not the first time that Drake has expressed admiration for the president and his family on social media. As the Obamas were moving out of the White House in January, he posted a photo of President Obama that was altered digitally so that Obama is shown spotting Drake’s beard and his haircut style.

As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

“As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration,” Drake wrote, according to Us Weekly.

“Big up yaself O,” he added.

A few days later Drake also acknowledged Sasha, Malia’s little sister, by posting a photo of her wearing an OVO hat while visiting Miami with Joe Biden’s granddaughter, according to AOL.

Style Popper ???????????? A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:17am PST

The post generated considerable excitement on the Internet, with many observing that it was clear that Drake was a fan of Obama and his daughters, Malia and Sasha.

And there is no doubt that Barack Obama also admires Drake because he has lavished praises on the young rapper in the past.

“I think the young guys, Kendrick and Chance are doing amazing work. I love Drake, and the girls love Drake,” he said in an interview with Sway in the Morning last year. “And, you know, so, he’s commercially just doing great, and unbelievably talented.”

But, of course, that does not mean that Barack Obama would approve of his 18-year-old daughter dating 30-year-old Drake. As a father, he would reasonably prefer that his daughter to go to college and face her studies.

