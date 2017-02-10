‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall Admits To Hiding Boners And Farting On Dates

The Bachelor Nick Viall has been a part of the ABC franchise for a while now, and apparently, he has gotten pretty comfortable on camera, admitting to hiding boners and farting on dates on the show.

Thanks as always Bachelor Nation. https://t.co/xJVzpRHLN5 — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 31, 2017

The Bachelor Nick Viall is being fawned over by women across America, but will these ladies be disappointed when they find out he hides boners and farts on dates just like any other man?

About to go on @bravowwhl with this handsome man #bravo #therealwacha #thebachelor A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:13pm PST

The Bachelor appeared on Bravo’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, on Thursday night. Nick Viall was definitely not shy when the host Andy Cohen asked him some tough questions during a game of “Never Have I Ever.”

All in good fun, Viall was game to answer any of Cohen’s questions like:

“Never have I ever gotten a boner on a group date and had to hide it from the other girls.”

The reality star had a flashlight in his face when he replied, “Definitely, yes.”

The Bachelor also admitted to farting in front of one of the ladies while on-camera, according to Bravo.

All smiles all the time #thebachelor A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Nick also revealed that he once snuck into one of the Bachelorettes rooms without any of the producers ever catching him.

Viall also said he had hooked up with someone in Bachelor Nation outside of filming, but he had totally forgotten her name.

The Bachelor also wanted to clear up the fact that he had never wanted to get back together with Bachelorette Andi Dorfman, who he had appeared with on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with back in January.

Viall also said he never wanted or tried to hook up with any of The Bachelor crew members.

After the most recent episode of The Bachelor, the Bachelor Nation asked about Viall standing up for controversial contestant Corinne Olympios, according to People.

Nick gave his opinion on the whole “emotional intelligence” debate, which was started when now-eliminated contestant Taylor Nolan, 23, accused Corinne, 24, of being too “emotionally immature” to handle a relationship with Viall.

“I think a general rule of thumb is that I don’t think anyone is in any position to tell someone whether they’re ready for a relationship outside the two people in that relationship. If I decide that I don’t think it’s the right fit, well, I’m part of that relationship so I have a right to make that judgment, and so does Corinne.”

Join the team or be a square. Your choice. ???????? #teamcorn A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:27am PST

Many of the contestants have gone to Nick with their concerns about Corinne, but Nick finds other people’s opinions of his relationships to be “irrelevant.”

“I think when other people start saying: ‘Well, I don’t think you guys are right [for each other],’ you know, that’s not really [their] business.”

The Bachelor even defended Corinne’s “nanny,” Raquel. He did not admit to whether or not he had actually met Raquel, but he said “nanny” might not be the most “accurate” description of the role that she plays.

“From what I gathered … Raquel is someone who has worked for the family.” Quite honestly, her family has been through some things and Raquel has played a very positive role. Corinne, not taking herself too seriously, has fun with the word ‘nanny’ and then people run wild with it.”

Don't Duck With Me. ???? A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jul 31, 2014 at 11:11am PDT

Even Nick Viall admitted that he “would never turn down” some help around the house. Perhaps if Corinne ends up being the one, Raquel can move in too?

Some behind the scenes and more. Hope you enjoy! #TheBachelor https://t.co/HDA0Zw0az9 — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) February 8, 2017

What do you think about The Bachelor defending “villain” Corinne? Do you think she and Nick have a chance of a future together? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Always ???????? catch @bachelorabc tonight at 8pm! ???? xoxo #teamcorn A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:30am PST

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

There's a storm coming to #TheBachelor and you won't believe what happens next. pic.twitter.com/s7SUbS2MGJ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 10, 2017

