Sophie Stanbury A Huge Fan Of ‘RHONY’: Says ‘Huge Characters’ Are Entertaining

Sophie Stanbury has just wrapped her first season of Ladies of London and she is learning what it takes to be on a reality show. While she was filming the show, she got into an argument with her sister-in-law Caroline Stanbury and she almost lost her friendship with her. But Sophie recently spent some time with Caroline in London and the two are fixing their issues during the show’s hiatus. And maybe Sophie is taking some notes from other reality television celebrities, as she has been watching Bravo in huge amounts. And she’s apparently learning from the best when it comes to solving conflicts, as she has been watching Bethenny Frankel and Sonja Morgan from The Real Housewives of New York.

According to a new Bravo report, Sophie Stanbury is now revealing that she’s taking some inspiration from other Bravo shows, including those shows that are always making headlines in the United States. Apparently, Stanbury has a weak spot for the Real Housewives franchise and she admits that she has binge-watched shows on Bravo.

“The Real Housewives of New York [City] actually was the last one I binge-watched,” Sophie Stanbury recently revealed during an interview, adding that she loves the show because of the big personalities, adding, “I’m really enjoying it actually. There’s some huge characters on there.”

Maybe Sophie Stanbury knew that her own friendship with Caroline Stanbury would be fixed as long as the ladies gave them time. However, Adele King wasn’t exactly feuding with Sophie when the show ended, but Adela had some issues with Caroline. And rather than get involved, Sophie Stanbury decided to just give her co-star some advice in regards to her sister-in-law.

“The last piece of advice I gave was to Adela, I think, just to encourage her to go out there and seize the day and take these opportunities that keep coming her way and not be afraid to say yes,” Sophie Stanbury explains about what she told King to help her out with her friendships, according to Bravo.

And maybe Sophie is inspired by how Bethenny Frankel handled her anger with Sonja Morgan on the previous season of The Real Housewives of New York. On the show, Bethenny learned that Sonja was pursuing an alcohol brand that was close to her own and she saw it as a cheater brand. At the time, she was furious, but the two women ended up working things out. These days, they are slowly becoming friends again.

Bitches are back and ready to party! @carolinestanbury @adelakinglondon #love #life #family #friends #ladiesoflondon ???????????????????? A photo posted by Sophie Stanbury (@sophiestanbury) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

“The Sonja situation was just kind of sad. Obviously, her idea can’t touch my brand. There is no product or distribution. It is a made-for-television idea, and I have over 20 varieties of wine, vodka and ready to drink. You can’t find a city of the Housewives where several women haven’t followed in my footsteps and attempted booze. Bring it on. The more the merrier. It is a brutal business, and it may look easy, but as you see, it isn’t,” Bethenny Frankel wrote about the Sonja Morgan drama in her blog for Bravo last year, adding, “This was just an unoriginal name and idea, and it gives a false impression to the audience–that you just go on tv, and poof a brand is born. That isn’t how it works.”

What do you think of Sophie Stanbury watching The Real Housewives of New York? Are you surprised that she has binge-watched another Bravo show and is possibly finding inspiration in how to move on from some of the drama she has experienced on Ladies of London?

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]