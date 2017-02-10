Nick Viall On Amanda Stanton And Josh Murray Split And Andi Dorfman Rekindling

Did Nick Viall, now the star of The Bachelor, see Amanda Stanton’s breakup with Josh Murray coming? Is there still a part of Nick who wishes that he could be with former The Bachelorette star and Josh’s ex-fiancee Andi Dorfman? On Thursday night, Nick Viall appeared on Andy Cohen’s Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live, during which he answered those two questions.

During the after show portion of the show, a viewer called in and asked Nick if he was surprised that Amanda and Josh, with whom he starred on season 3 of the spin-off Bachelor in Paradise with over last summer, broke up and if he has spoken to either one since the split. Nick revealed that he has not spoken to either Josh or Amanda since the news. Nick also indicated that he wasn’t particularly shocked about the split by pointing out that relationships are tough in general.

“I have not spoken to either one of them since they broke up. I mean, I think relationships are tough in general so um, you know, it’s yeah, a little bit of both.”

Nick wooed Amanda at the beginning of last summer’s Bachelor in Paradise. After the arrival of Josh, however, Amanda quickly started a romance with him. The show’s producers played up Nick and Josh’s past feud on Andi’s 2014 season of The Bachelorette, during which she got engaged to Josh after turning down Nick’s proposal and it was sensationally revealed on the After the Final Rose special, by Nick, that she and Nick had sex during their overnight fantasy suite date.

During filming of the spin-off, Nick Viall warned Amanda Station about Josh Murray. Nick pointed out that since what Andi wrote about him in her tell-all, It’s Not Okay, was true, what she wrote about Josh, that he was emotionally abusive, jealous and insecure, was also likely true. Josh dismissed Andi’s book as a big lie, at least when it came to its claims about him. Amanda decided to proceed with the relationship anyways and got engaged to Josh on their final day together in Paradise.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, when asked about Josh’s engagement to Amanda, Andi indicated that she didn’t really think much of it.

For weeks over the 2016 holiday period, there was speculation that Amanda and Josh had broken up since they no longer featured one another on their social media posts. On Monday, January 2, Amanda finally confirmed to Us Weekly that she and Josh had broken up.

“We did break up. It’s been kind of a weird situation because we broke up and we didn’t release a statement, obviously, so I think people have been kind of going crazy wondering if we’re together or if we’re not, and we’re not…It wasn’t something that I was trying to hide. I just didn’t know what the right time was to say something, or really what to say about it. I think it’s good to kind of set the record straight. Hopefully everyone can know the truth now.”

A day after Amanda’s confirmation, Josh released his own statement regarding the breakup to Us Weekly.

“As for our relationship, it just wasn’t working out and it sucks. I moved across the country for her, I fell in love with her kids, really loved her family, but we just weren’t able to grow together as a couple and it was very frustrating. We have similar things we want in life, but we are also very different on other important things as well.”

Josh added that he’ll always love Amanda and her two daughters.

“I will always love her and the little ones, they held a special place in my heart. I hope everyone can respect our relationship and just pray for our happiness in the future. I will always wish nothing but the best for her, she deserves it.”

Neither Josh nor Amanda gave specific reasons for their split. Us Weekly quoted one insider who said that the couple reached their breaking point after a fight at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball in December about her behavior.

“Josh accused her of lying about drinking on a girls’ trip. He left her there alone.”

Another source said that Josh stayed in the relationship longer because of Amanda’s daughters.

“I know Josh had been unhappy with things for a while now, but he was holding on because he loves the kids.”

In addition to not having spoken to Amanda Stanton lately, Nick Viall also harbors no romantic feelings for Andi Dorfman. For a game of Never Have I Ever during Watch What Happens Live, Nick was asked to shine the flashlight on his face if his answer was yes to the question. Host Andy Cohen read the question, “Never ever have I secretly wished I could rekindle a relationship with Andi.” Nick didn’t shine the light on his face, nor did he show any emotion or make any comment about Andi, indicating that he has moved on from that part of his life. Perhaps Nick really has found love on The Bachelor?

