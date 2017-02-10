Kandi Burruss Lesbian Rumors: ‘RHOA’ Star Using Rumors To Fuel Business

Kandi Burruss may have joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta again this season because she didn’t think it would be so dramatic. Burruss quickly learned that some of her co-stars may have had some issues with her that she didn’t realize. For one, one of her employees slammed her on social media, claiming she wasn’t loyal to him and she had underpaid him. In addition, Burruss learned that both Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks were spreading rumors about her sex life, which included nights with women and threesomes with her husband, Todd Tucker.

According to a new tweet, Kandi Burruss may have realized that she can’t run from these rumors. So rather than spend time explaining why they aren’t true, she’s using them to sell more of her sex toys. Over the past couple of weeks, she’s been promoting her sex toys as the rumors have taken over the storyline on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. And this weekend was no different, as Kandi spent time with a large group of friends, promoting the new movie in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Fifty Shades Darker.

“I had a good time tonight! #FiftyShadesDarker #BedroomKandi,” Kandi Burruss tweeted last night while sharing a picture of the group of people she was with, to which one Twitter user replied, “This looks like a picture of a bunch of hoes outside a planned parenthood.”

Burruss didn’t reply to the comment that her group of friends looked like women outside of a Planned Parenthood facility, but she did use the hashtag for her sex toy line. The rumors about Kandi hooking up with other women started on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, when Phaedra hinted that Kandi and her friend Shamea Morton had been very close. She made hand gestures to hint that they had been together physically, which angered Kandi. She opened up about her frustrations in her blog for the show.

“[Phaedra has] been doing shady things and saying shady things behind my back for years now. That is why I really don’t mess with her like that. Although I shouldn’t have said some of the things Phaedra and I had talked about in private to anyone (I especially shouldn’t have said it on camera for the world to hear), but at least what I said was true. Phaedra is whispering made-up stories, telling them this untrue Shamea story, and her rationale is “we are close.” Girl, you’re reaching! If that’s the case, Phaedra and I used to be close,” Kandi Burruss explained in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta about the lesbian rumors.

Burruss also pointed out that she was surprised that Porsha would be so vocal about these sex rumors because she is actually close with Shamea. But on last week’s episode, Williams skipped out on Shamea’s engagement party, which made her look bad. And maybe Williams is realizing that these rumors are affecting her friendships.

My girl @thereal_nikkinicole08 came to check out #fiftyshadesdarker with me! #KandiKoatedNights is coming back soon! #TheWaitIsAlmostOver #KKN #BedroomKandi A photo posted by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:01pm PST

“I remember when Porsha first brought Shamea around us years ago, Shamea said something about Phaedra coming at her ex-husband inappropriately. Phaedra denied it, but Porsha didn’t have a problem with what Shamea said. Now all of a sudden because she has this alliance going with Phaedra she wants to pretend like she’s bothered by what Shamea said. Girl, bye. This is not new news to you,” Kandi Burruss explained in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

What do you think of Kandi Burruss using the lesbian and sex rumors as a way of selling more sex toys? Do you think it is working to boost her sales?

[Featured Image by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence]