‘Beauty And The Beast’ Finds: Musical, Makeup, High Tea

Beauty and the Beast is taking the world by storm, but not just in movie form. Let this brand new musical, and fairy tale-inspired makeup and high tea, bring you your happily ever after, too.

The live action rendition of much-awaited Beauty and the Beast is just a few more weeks away and it’s blowing us all away. In fact, not only could we relive the tale of Belle and the Beast in Emma Watson’s and Dan Stevens’ magical movie, but now you can enjoy an equally magical cruise on board Disney Dream, help yourself to some fancy makeup for that ultimate beauty makeover, and savor a whimsical high tea that befits princesses.

Beauty and the Beast Musical aboard Disney Dream

What awaits you aboard a Disney-themed cruise? Fine dining? Check. Recreation for the family? Check. A Beauty and the Beast musical? Triple check.

Disney Dream is known for its phenomenal cruises that promises to let you “embark on an unforgettable voyage where dreams really do come true.” This year, Disney Dream will be riding the waves of Beauty and the Beast and will bring you a Beauty and the Beast musical production, Seatrade Cruise News reports.

To be performed at Disney Dream’s 1,340-seat Walt Disney Theatre, the Beauty and the Beast musical will be made by an all-star creative team behind other Disney legends, such as Tangled and Frozen, and feature songs from the original animated film’s award-winning soundtrack, plus two new songs created specifically for the live-action film, How Does a Moment Last Forever and Days in the Sun.

The Disney Dream sails three and four-night cruises to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral, Florida. The Beauty and the Beast musical will debut during Disney Dream’s November 6 cruise. Check out Disney Dream for bookings.

A Beauty-ful makeup line by L’Oréal Paris

Do you want to be as beautiful and charming as our favorite Disney princess, Belle? Do you want to feel as if you’re the protagonist of a generation-defying animated film? L’Oréal Paris has got you covered.

Makeup brand L’Oréal Paris just released a collection of seven sets of lipstick/nail polish shade duos inspired by Beauty and the Beast, US Magazine reports. And they’re not just named after your favorite Beauty and the Beast characters; they’re designed and packaged so beautifully, too, you can’t not have them in your collection, Beauty and the Beast fan or not.

As of now, these Beauty and the Beast-themed makeup pairings are only available through Amazon Italy, but hopefully, these will be available in more countries soon.

A Tale As Old As Time Afternoon Tea

Princesses and royalty never forget their afternoon tea and Kensington Hotel’s Town House in London invites you to be their guest and enjoy their “Tale As Old As Time Afternoon Tea,” inspired, of course by the upcoming Beauty and the Beast movie.

UPDATE: Due to popular demand it looks like we are nearly fully booked until November. We are sorry if you have been unable to book afternoon tea with us. ——————————————– ????‘Be our guest , put our service to the test!’ Book your table online now for our magically whimsical afternoon tea- Tale as Old as Time, inspired by the new Beauty & the Beast film (Check the link in our bio)???? A photo posted by Town House at The Kensington (@townhousekensington) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:07am PST

Town House Kensington describes the special afternoon tea on their website.

“This delightful Afternoon Tea, named Tale as Old as Time, complete with charming Mrs. Potts and Chip Potts dishes, ensures the perfect family outing or fun afternoon with friends and loved ones. The various sweets and savouries featured in this whimsical afternoon tea are inspired by the characters and scenes of the film.”

The Beauty and the Beast-inspired afternoon tea is available February 13 through February 26, and then again in March through June. Check out Town House Kensington for more information and bookings.

Due to the overwhelming demand we’ve extended our #TaleasOldasTime afternoon tea until the end of June. https://t.co/m5gFvVazhA. #BeOurguest pic.twitter.com/wurABd1VaU — Town House (@townhouseken) February 6, 2017

How about you? What’s your latest Beauty and the Beast find?

Beauty and the Beast arrives in theaters March 17, 2017.

[Featured image by Mark Ashman/ Disney via Getty Images]