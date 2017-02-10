‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ End-Credits Scene: Is There A Glimpse Of ‘John Wick 3’?

Is there an end-credits scene in John Wick: Chapter 2 that gives viewers a glimpse of a potential John Wick 3?

Moviegoers who head out to see the second installation in the series about the legendary hitman will want to know if they should stay in their seats for a few extra minutes to see one final scene. Because for those who may not know about the movie trope — or who never thought to stick around until the very end to see what happens after the credits stop rolling — the end-credits scene is an increasingly common featured in movies.

This scene is almost always less than a minute long, offering one final scene after the credits have ended that wraps up a story line or shows a glimpse of a coming movie in the series. And because John Wick has now gone from a standalone action movie into a series, there will be considerable interest in whether there’s a John Wick: Chapter 2 end-credits scene that might give a glimpse of a possibly John Wick 3.

Will moviegoers who check out John Wick: Chapter 2 get an end-credits scene to keep them in their seats a few minutes longer?

The answer appears to be no. AfterCredits, a site that compiles all of the end-credits scenes in movies, notes that there is nothing awaiting those who see John Wick: Chapter 2.

But that doesn’t mean that this movie is the end of the John Wick saga. In fact, there may already be plans for a third movie that is even bigger than the first two.

As Nerdist noted in its review of the John Wick sequel, this movie appears to be intended to set up viewers for another installation.

“If you can’t shake the feeling that Chapter 2 feels like the middle part of a trilogy, that’s because it is hoped to be; the story ends on a kind of cliffhanger that clearly anticipates a bigger budget for a potenital Chapter 3. The outcome may be largely predetermined–you don’t seriously think a series called John Wick will ever kill off John Wick, do you?–but we’re thinking with a few more moves beyond that armbar, he can be even more extra-lethal in installments to come.”

And there is already heavy interest from some of the major players for a John Wick 3. Director Chad Stahelski, whose career was launched off the success of the original John Wick, said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he would be interested in coming back for a third installation.

“All I can say at this point is there’s been talk of it, and I would be very, very interested and very happy to be involved in some capacity. I would like to be involved creatively at a very high level if and when they did a number three, for sure,” he said.

Keanu Reeves has also expressed willingness to return for a third time, saying he would be in for another movie if it were to come together.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves said of the series, “if they enjoy what we did — and hopefully they do, fingers-crossed, I really dig it – but if they do enjoy it, then I’ll have the chance to continue the story of the character and the world.”

So even without an end-credits scene in John Wick: Chapter 2, there could still be more of the hitman series ahead for fans.

