Cynthia Bailey Bonds With NeNe Leakes: Has Kenya Moore Been Replaced?

Cynthia Bailey used to be very close with NeNe Leakes when they were filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta a few years ago. The two of them were best friends, but as soon as they hit a roadblock, Cynthia did everything to try and fix the friendship. Bailey created a friendship contract for NeNe, but it quickly became a joke for the show. Over the past couple of years, Cynthia and NeNe have seen one another a couple of times, but it sounded like things were never going to be the same between them.

According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey is now revealing that she’s not done with NeNe Leakes. She has tried several times to spend time with Leakes and this past weekend, the two of them attended several of the same events. They were both in Houston for the Super Bowl events and to support the Atlanta Falcons.

Cynthia was at the Hotel Zaza on Friday night before the big game on Sunday, and Leakes was present at the party as well. Saturday night, Leakes hosted a party with Nick Cannon at Pure Lounge. Prior to that party, she and Cynthia Bailey hit up the red carpet at a local Maxim party, where they partied with DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, Ludacris, and Fergie. And it sounds like Leakes wants the world to know that she spent time with Bailey.

“[Cynthia] was my date all day yesterday at all the super bowl events in Houston! She wore flats and I wore heels like a crazy lady. We were out over 12 hours. My baby toe ain’t no good today,” NeNe Leakes revealed on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself with Cynthia.

It is interesting that Cynthia Bailey and NeNe are spending more time together, since they had struggled to make their friendship work when NeNe was filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But since Leakes left the show, Cynthia Bailey has been focusing on her friendship with Kenya Moore. NeNe thinks that Kenya is all about drama, so they are not exactly friends. However, Bailey recently opened up about how much Moore means to her – so much that she tried to help her out with Matt Jordan.

“I thought that my conversation with Matt went really well. My only goal when I offered to sit down with Matt was to try to get some clarity on the issues between him and Kenya. I was not there to attack or argue with him. I already assumed that he would be a little bit on the defensive since I was coming to see him on Kenya’s behalf, and I wanted to hear him out and be fair,” Cynthia Bailey explained about her friendship with Kenya Moore, according to Bravo.

“I had her back 100% and was disappointed that she thought otherwise. I will always defend my friend if I think that she is right, and I will always tell her if I think otherwise. At the end of the day, I feel like I did my best, and that’s all I can do, and I’m good with that. I love Kenya, and will do anything for her. In her heart, I think she knows that,” Bailey has revealed about Kenya, and how much she appreciates their friendship, according to Bravo.

