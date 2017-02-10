February Is Adopt A Rescued Rabbit Month, Is A Pet Rabbit Right For You? [Video]

According to the Houe Rabbit Society, February is Adopt a Rescued Rabbit Month, but is a pet rabbit right for you? Cute and cuddly, rabbits are often given to children as Easter or springtime gifts but sadly not everyone is ready for the commitment caring for pet rabbits entail. Some are unaware that many rescue shelters such as the nationwide network the Humane Society often has rescued rabbits in need of forever homes. Adopting a rabbit isn’t a decision that should be made lightly. After learning about rabbits and determining if they are the right pet for you, the choice needs to be made whether to buy or adopt. Adopting rescued rabbits provides many advantages to purchasing and helps save rabbits in need of a loving, caring home. Watch the videos in the playlist above to learn more about pet rabbits, what type of care they need and whether a pet rabbit is right for you and your family.

Adopting rescued rabbits provides benefits both for the pet and the owner when compared to buying rabbits. Rescued rabbits are spayed and neutered and new owners won’t need to worry that their rabbits will reproduce. Many rescued rabbits are microchipped, making this a cost-advantage adoption when compared to the expense of spaying or neutering and microchipping a new bunny. Because rescued rabbits often receive individualized attention, love and care, they may be more socialized than rabbits found in pet stores. A socialized rabbit means a friendlier pet that may adjust easier into a new home. Those who have decided a pet rabbit is right for their children should select rabbits that are socialized and gentle. A rabbit purchased from a pet store may have aggression towards children when introduced in the family environment. Let children handle rescued rabbits before adopting to oversee the rabbit’s temperament and personality.

When adopting a rescued rabbit, the pet is often litter trained This is a huge benefit for those who are new to rabbit care and might not realize how messy rabbits can be. Some choose to keep rabbits outdoors, but for those who want to ensure the pet rabbit is part of the family and lives indoors, having a litter trained pet rabbit is essential. Integrating a pet that is already housebroken saves time, trouble and frustration. Adopting a rescued rabbit also ensures your new pet has received veterinarian care and is in good health.

When bringing a new pet into the home, whether it is a rabbit or another animal, means there is a time of adjustment for the animal. Ensuring that your pet rabbit has a routine similar to what he or she is accustomed to can help your rabbit acclimate quickly. When you adopt a pet rabbit you will know what foods, vegetables, hay types and routine has been established for your pet. While you are free to make any changes to the routine, you can use that information to slowly ease your pet into his or her new environment without any sudden shocks. This can help keep your pet calm and make the adjustment period smooth and trouble free.

Rabbits are high maintenance pets and can be very skiddish when first introduced to a new environment. Those who have children in the home should make certain that they are supervised when handling their new pet. When you first bring a rabbit into the home, keep the area quiet and calm. Let rabbits initiate contact and seek out family members on their own. This will help reduce fear in the animal and help the bonding process. Make certain to rabbit-proof all areas the rabbit will have access to. Though rabbits are not starter pets, they can be a wonderful addition to any family. Take the time to learn what rabbit care involves and adopt rather than buy.

[Featured Image by Soultkd/Shutterstock]