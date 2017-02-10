Kourtney Kardashian Is Using Justin Bieber To Get Revenge On Scott Disick?

Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick, recently let loose in Miami with a number of women and according to a new report, she’s allegedly out for revenge.

Following a sighting between Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and her much younger rumored flame, Justin Bieber, 22, a source claims the alleged couple’s outing was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s way of getting back at Disick for his PDA tour in Florida.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] spending time with Justin is her subtle way of getting sweet revenge on Scott for his recent poor behavior in Miami. Whenever Scott goes on a babe bender, Kourtney gets even by seeking a little comfort from and hanging with longtime friend Justin,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 9.

On February 8, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber, who she’s been linked to since October 2015, stepped out for an evening church service and later that night, they reportedly enjoyed spending time together at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge.

“When [Kourtney Kardashian] is around Justin, she feels young, sexy, hot and she knows it drives Scott crazy,” the insider said.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were also seen together last month, when they popped up together at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood. At the time, however, it was suggested by People Magazine that nothing romantic was going on between them because Kardashian was still set on making things work with Disick, the father of her three children.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together,” the source claimed. “Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott. She went to the birthday party for Cash first and was ready to party more after. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin.”

In another new report shared by Hollywood Life this week, it was revealed that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had recently reunited for the first time in weeks at an office in West Hollywood. According to the report, Kardashian and Disick, 33, were both photographed at the same building on the same day.

As the report revealed, the former couple’s outing marked the first time they have been seen together since they took part in the Kardashian family vacation in Costa Rica last month. Although Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick haven’t yet spoken out about the trip, which followed months of rumors regarding their possible reconciliation, rumors have swirled claiming Disick jetted off to Miami after reportedly being caught housing another woman at a nearby hotel.

Last April, People Magazine revealed Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber had been “hooking up on and off for a few months now.”

“They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A,” a source shared. “He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out.”

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is great. Justin thinks it’s cool that she is older and hot. She isn’t clingy and has her own life,” the source continued. “There are no bad consequences for Justin to hook up with her. She is very easy going and just makes it fun for him to be around her.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber continued to spend time together up until July of last year when they were seen in Miami. One month later, Bieber debuted a romance with Sofia Richie, and Kardashian appeared to refocus her attention on Disick.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]