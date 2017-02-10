Flip Or Flop Divorce: Why Did Christina And Tarek End Their Marriage?

By now you are no doubt aware that Flip Or Flop co-hosts Christina and Tarek El Moussa are getting a divorce. What you may not know are the reasons why. And while the quick and easy answer, at first blush, appears to be “because Christina is involved with another man,” the actual reasons for their divorce go quite a bit deeper than that.

What Role Does Pool Contractor Gary Anderson Play?

There is no denying that 57-year-old pool contractor Gary Anderson has played a significant role in the breakup of Christina and Gary’s marriage. However, the specifics of their relationship remain in dispute. While the facts seem to indicate that the two were in some way “involved” with one another while Christina and Tarek were still married, both Christina and Tarek deny that there was any infidelity (more on that in a moment).

The two met when the El Moussas hired Anderson to renovate their pool (for their personal lives, not for the show), and it appears things heated up from there. According to an anonymous insider close to the couple, who spoke to In Touch Weekly, Christina was, at the very least, texting Gary while still married to Tarek.

Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa stepped out with her new boyfriend Gary Anderson this week: https://t.co/BZd3dKbNDJ pic.twitter.com/6fnWGjBMg7 — E! News (@enews) February 4, 2017

According to rumors, it was Tarek’s jealousy over Christina texting another man that led to an ugly incident in which the police were called to the El Moussas’ home, according to a January In Touch Weekly report.

“Tarek saw Christina’s phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between Christina and Gary.”

Tarek apparently blew up, and took a gun and ran out of the house. Christina called the police, and they convinced Tarek to give up his gun. The couple quietly divorced shortly after that.

However, it bears nothing that both Tarek and Christina have publicly insisted that there was no infidelity during their marriage.

“Neither of us was involved in a romantic relationship with any third party prior to our separation, or believes the other was.”

Was There Emotional Abuse In The El Moussa Marriage?

In addition to rumors of infidelity in their marriage, it appears, based on statements from anonymous insiders close to the couple, that the El Moussas’ marriage was hostile and uncomfortable even before Christina and Gary got involved with each other. However, it bears noting that allegations about Tarek El Moussa’s behavior towards Christina are just that: allegations. They are provided by an anonymous third party and have not, as of this writing, been confirmed.

Nevertheless, the insider alleges Tarek enjoyed humiliating and verbally abusing Christina on the set of Flip or Flop.

#SVNmagazine ‘Flip or Flop’ Couple Split Up Latest News: Tarek El Moussa Spotted on a Night Out With New Woman:… https://t.co/uzIe21LKsn #GB pic.twitter.com/qdalvy51Gi — SVN Magazine (@SVNmagazine) February 10, 2017

Tarek would, for example, allegedly grab Christina’s butt or breasts while on-set, in order to publicly humiliate her. Further, says the source, he enjoyed being verbally abusive to her in front of the cast and crew as well.

“When she said the wrong thing and they had to do a retake, he got p****d. He often made her cry. Tarek found humor in humiliating his wife in repeated verbal attacks. Some of his bad behavior was even caught on camera [in footage that never aired]. Tarek called Christina a ‘whore’ on set many times.”

What’s Going To Happen To Flip Or Flop Now That The El Moussas Are Getting A Divorce?

Regardless of why the Flip or Flop stars are getting divorced, and in spite of allegations of untoward behavior on-set, Christina and Tarek are, for now, putting on a brave face for the cameras and continuing to co-host the show as a team. However, that may be coming to an end as well. As Yahoo News reports, both Christina and Tarek are interested in dissolving their on-screen relationship, too. Both Tarek and Christina are reportedly pitching ideas for solo, spinoff Flip or Flop projects. However, as of this writing, it is not clear if Christina and Tarek’s bosses at HGTV are interested in giving either of them, or both of them, their own shows post their Flip or Flop divorce.

