Hillary Clinton Trolls Donald Trump, Tweets ‘3-0’ After Travel Ban Ruling

Hillary Clinton is turning up the post-election heat on Donald Trump. The former Democratic nominee for President appeared to take a swipe on Twitter when an appeals court struck down Trump’s refugee and Muslim travel ban. Some say Clinton took pleasure in the ruling, an apparent setback to the new White House administration.

Hillary Rodham Clinton has been largely silent and absent from the political tarmac since her upset loss to the New York billionaire, who was reportedly once a close companion and supporter of her party.

Hillary Clinton’s response to travel ban ruling is pure ???? https://t.co/qPwvdByosu pic.twitter.com/ouHmForwqG — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) February 10, 2017

Hillary appeared in a video message for the annual MAKERS Conference days ago with a “Be Bold” message to women and feminists making a difference in their respective communities and genres. Hillary Clinton didn’t mention Donald Trump by name, but some say it’s clear the message was aimed at the Republican commander in chief, as Inquisitr wrote.

She also tweeted, “So must we all” in support of Sen. Elizabeth Warren being silenced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. According to the Washington Post, Warren read a letter by “Martin Luther King Jr.’s widow declaring Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), President Trump’s pick for attorney general, ‘used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens.'”

Republicans invoked the controversial and rarely-used Rule 19, “a century-old rule prohibiting senators from insulting each other on the hallowed Senate floor.”

Many, including Hillary Clinton, came to Warren’s defense, saying the rule is only used as a matter of practice to “keep senators in line.” Reportedly, the document was already entered into the record years ago.

Fox News said Hillary posted a subtle message on Twitter Thursday night to “troll” President Trump in the wake of his sweeping defeat — led by Washington State — in the courts over the controversial travel ban.

Hillary tweeted “3-0” and sent social media into a frenzy. It left room for users to caption her tweet and create a litany of memes.

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

As CNN wrote, a panel of three federal judges made a unanimous ruling against the government’s appeal to overturn the imposed restraining order.

Clinton tweeted the message after three judges with a U.S. Court of Appeals court ruled unanimously against reinstating Trump’s order on immigration and refugees. The Ninth Circuit in San Francisco didn’t give any indication what direction it would take during a live streaming of the hearing two days before handing down its decision.

Both sides claimed victory. However, in the end, the Attorney and Solicitor Generals prevailed. The court ruled on the basis that the government failed to show an imminent threat and Trump believed his decisions on immigration are “unreviewable” by a court or other entity.

“The government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States.

“Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the Executive Order, the government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all.”

Kellyanne Conway, the White House Counselor to the President, shot back at Hillary Clinton’s “3-0” supposed “dig” with a tweet of her own.

Conway’s Twitter message of “PA, WI, MI” is an apparent taunt at Hillary for failing to win the three critical states during the hotly-contested election.

Hillary’s daughter and Conway engaged in a brief online spat recently. Conway’s competency and integrity came under fire when she cited the 2011 “Bowling Green Massacre” in Kentucky to defend Trump’s controversial immigration ban.

Fact-checkers and the media called her out because the event never occurred. There was no “massacre” as no one died in the incident.

Chelsea Clinton appeared to taunt Trump’s aide by tweeting, “Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack…or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don’t make up attacks.”

Conway responded by teasing Chelsea for her mother’s election loss.

Was Hillary Clinton wise to tweet “3-0” in an apparent taunt of Donald Trump or was it fair game?

[Featured Image by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images]