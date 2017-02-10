‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Didn’t Get Paid For Kodak Blak Video

The ‘Cash Me Outside’ Kodak Blak collaboration didn’t earn any money for the viral sensation, it has been reported. Danielle Bregoli, the 13-year-old who rose to internet fame after a standout performance on a September 2016 episode of Dr. Phil, featured in the music video for rapper Kodak Blak’s track “Everything 1K”.

The video, which was released Thursday, shows Bregoli dancing atop a Rolls Royce and making it rain with fistfuls of cash. The clip emphasizes the teen’s trademark nails and shows her rocking gold grillz.

Ridin' with em snipers @kodakblack @worldstar A video posted by @ Bhadbhabie Official Backup ???? (@slliiimthuuga) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

Speaking to TMZ, Bregoli’s management explained that the teen was already doing a shoot to promote her upcoming clothing line, which includes hoodies and T-shirts featuring her trademark phrase “Cash Me Ousside, How Bow Dah”.

After viewing footage from the shoot, which happened to feature a track by Kodak playing in the background, Bregoli’s manager decided to send the clip to Kodak’s people. The rapper reportedly saw the footage and decided to fast track it for use in an upcoming music video.

@goldteethgod ???????????? A video posted by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 4, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

The video’s release coincides with Bregoli’s much-hyped return to the Dr. Phil show. The teen first appeared on the show in September with her mother in a segment called “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime”.

During the episode, Bregoli took offense to laughter from the audience, who she called “h*’s” and coined her trademark phrase, inviting them to “Cash Me Ousside, How Bow Dah.” The clip has since been viewed over 26 million times and turned into countless internet memes.

Most recently, Bregoli has made headlines for a run in she had with police in Los Angeles on Monday.

TMZ reports that Bregoli and her mother were boarding a Spirit Airlines flight at Los Angeles International Airport when the teen got into an altercation with another passenger. Bregoli’s mom was reportedly taking longer than normal to stow her carry-on bag because of a cast she was wearing for a foot injury, which angered a passenger who was waiting to take her seat.

According to Bregoli, the woman put her hands on her mother’s throat causing the teen to “cold clock” her. After Bregoli threw the punch, the other passenger reportedly made a citizens arrest until police arrived and escorted all three women off the plane.

Despite the scuffle, it has been reported that none of the women have decided to press charges and have left the matter to their lawyers to resolve.

The incident has apparently resulted in Spirit Airlines banning all three for life.

Bregoli and her team have remained tight-lipped about her follow-up appearance on Dr. Phil. When approached by TMZ in Los Angeles earlier this week, the teen said only “ya’ll gon’ see, ya’ll gon’ see.” Bregoli’s mother, meanwhile, seemed more than ready to slip into the persona of stage mom, reminding the waiting paparazzi about this week’s appearance on the show.

When asked what her thoughts were on the popularity of her catchphrase and her new found celebrity status, Bregoli replied that “It’s just something that happened! I can’t control what ya’ll people decide to do with me.”

Cash me ousside with dat new murch. Link in bio ???? @pizzaslime A photo posted by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:39pm PST

Bregoli’s collection, featuring T-shirts, tote bags, a hoodie bearing a stylized version of the “Champion” logo and even a puzzle is available online and will reportedly be stocked at Zumies. The teen’s follow up appearance on Dr. Phil airs Friday, February 10.

[Featured image by Ethan Miller/ Getty Images]