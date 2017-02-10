‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale Cliffhanger To Focus On Jon Snow Again?

The finale of Game of Thrones Season 7 will feature a cliffhanger and new theories suggest that Jon Snow might get the spotlight again. Last month, Maisie Williams teased fans on Timeout that there will be a “huge cliffhanger.”

“I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we’re all going to crash down together to however this show ends.”

White Walkers are marching towards Westeros and the King in the North knows that the only way they can stand a chance against the army of the undead is to unite. A Reddit user, who goes by the pseudonym notawayforlads, leaked several peices of art on the website and one of them presents a promising angle involving Jon.

One image is titled “Game of Thrones VII. Dragonpit Entrance” which pertains to the place in King’s Landing which the Targaryens built to serve as an abode for their dragons. Another concept art features Tyrion Lannister and Bronn who are seemingly ushering Jon into the Dragonpit.

The Dragonpit ft. Tyrion, Bronn, and Jon pic.twitter.com/AjzMZqQSe5 — Trevor Messacar (@thatkidmess) February 2, 2017

Last November, Watchers on the Wall claimed that the show’s major characters would indeed meet at Dragonpit. Jon’s team would then prove that the Night King is coming for all of them – something that the kingdoms have been denying for so long.

It was previously reported that Jon would form a small yet powerful army whose goal is to capture a Walker to prove its existence to Westeros. Beric Dondarrion, Tormund Giantsbane, Thoros of Myr, Ser Jorah, The Hound, and the long-lost Gendry, will reportedly help Jon in the daunting expedition.

Jon still knows nothing about his parents, Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, but the discovery will happen in Game of Thrones Season 7. Another possible cliffhanger is the moment Jon will find out about them in the crypts of Winterfell. Redditor jamieandclaire thinks Jon will venture down to the crypts, but instead of visiting Ned’s tomb which was his original purpose, he will discover a tomb prepared for him.

“He finds his way is blocked by rocks and rubble from the collapse. He considers going back, but something catches his eye beyond the obstruction. He begins pulling at stones, and sees another tomb, prepared and empty. Clambering over the debris, he walks to the tomb and holds out the torch in the darkness, wiping away the dust from the slab.”

The slab, of course, reveals who he really is. The Redditor believes the reason why the tomb was deep down in the crypts is because Ned still wanted to honor his sister, but not endanger Jon.

This could indeed happen because in the A Song of Ice and Fire books, Jon had dreams in which he would visit the crypts. “And then I find myself in front of the door to the crypts. It’s black inside, and I can see the steps spiraling down. Somehow I know I have to go down there, but I don’t want to. I’m afraid of what might be waiting for me,” a passage read.

However, this does not seem to be an ending that will bring fans to the edge of their seats. There’s a possibility of the Night King finally attacking the kingdoms with Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons swooping in.

HBO hasn’t announced the exact premiere date of Game of Thrones Season 7, but a recent leak on IMDb lists that the penultimate season of the beloved series will air on June 25.

The site later removed the published premiere date. While IMDb is deemed as one of the first-rate sources for entertainment information, anyone can update the website’s contents.

[Featured Image by HBO]