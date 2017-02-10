Brandi Glanville Lawsuit: ‘RHOBH’ Star Lashes Out Over ‘Stinky Vagina’ Lawsuit

Brandi Glanville decided to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills a few years ago because she wanted to focus on growing her companies. Brandi was upset with how she was coming across on the show because her co-stars weren’t being honest about various things. While on the show, Glanville went from being best friends with Lisa Vanderpump to being hurt by her due to various comments. But when Glanville left the show, she had various things going on in her life, including supporting Kim Richards with her sobriety and dealing with a lawsuit from Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa.

According to a new tweet, Brandi Glanville is now revealing that the lawsuit with Joanna continues to rage on, even though it has been years since she made those harsh comments about Krupa’s private parts. And things took a turn in the lawsuit a few years ago, which has made Brandi Glanville lash out on Twitter.

“Things I want: world peace, a new wallet, 6pack abs, perfect skin, a donut, an endless gift card to Target, my ridiculous lawsuit F*CKING over,” Brandi Glanville revealed on Twitter, to which one of her followers replied, “That lawsuit is beyond ridiculous and shame on her for taking it this far. Lots of prayers for you that it is soon over.”

The lawsuit was launched when Brandi visited Watch What Happens Live and made the accusation that Joanna Krupa had smelly private parts. Glanville claimed to have heard these rumors from Mohamed Hadid, who had supposedly hooked up with Joanna years ago. Joanna, who is now married, launched a defamation lawsuit against the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star because she claimed that the accusations were false.

According to TMZ, a judge is now asking Joanna to get her medical records so she can prove that there isn’t something wrong with her vagina. Apparently, the judge wants her to provide her gynecological records from 2000 to 2005. If something was wrong with Krupa’s private parts, her doctor would have documented it. Of course, Brandi Glanville’s comment about Joanna’s private parts may just have been made in fun and the smelly situation could have been a result of sweat, for example. But the lawsuit has been very aggressive and Joanna has to produce any correspondence with Lisa Vanderpump, Mohamed Hadid and Andy Cohen in relation to her private parts.

One has to wonder how desperate Joanna is to win this defamation case, as she’s willing to talk about her private medical records in open court. And while Brandi Glanville is dealing with this, she was also trying to be a good friend to Yolanda Hadid, who continued to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Brandi made an appearance on the show last year, sharing that she’s been shocked over the Munchausen’s accusations.

“I was more than surprised–I was actually shocked when Yo told me about the Munchausen’s accusations. Yolanda has been fighting this illness for years, and there has never been a question that she could possibly not be sick–that is until both Kim and myself left this group. These women were just looking for an easy target and always need someone to pick on so that they don’t have to deal with their own sh–. The treatment of Yolanda this season has been deplorable, and these women should be ashamed of themselves. The only REAL friend to Yolanda in this group has been Erika, and I’m thankful she has been around,” Brandi Glanville revealed in her blog for Bravo.

What do you think of Brandi Glanville being frustrated over the defamation lawsuit? Are you surprised that it keeps going?

