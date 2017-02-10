Psy To Headline Manila Concert With ‘Gangnam Style’

Psy is returning to Manila for the sake of global peace, according to ABS-CBN News. The 39-year-old “Gangnam Style” hitmaker will headline the Global Peace Concert One K next month.

Psy is set to perform at the Global Peace Concert One K on March 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, where the K-pop sensation will join other popular South Korea artists such as CNBLUE, AOA, SHINee, B1A4, B.A.P, and BTOB.

While pronouncing the names of those artists is a challenging task, Psy is expected to make the Koreans and people around the world once again “hold the reins” and dance to the tune of his 2012 hit “Gangnam Style.”

According to the concert’s official website, the event has the goal to get Psy and other popular K-pop artists together onstage to unite people on the Korean peninsula, and promote global peace amid worrisome news circulating around Trump’s presidency.

Those who want to see Psy perform his hit song “Gangnam Style” can already go to the SM Tickets website to get the tickets, with prices ranging from 1,590 Philippine Peso to P9,540, which is equivalent to $32 and $192, respectively.

Tickets for the Manila concerts were made available nationwide and via online at SM Tickets on January 29, according to Manila Concert Scene. Psy became a global sensation within weeks after the release of his song and video “Gangnam Style” in 2012.

Psy’s “Gangnam Style” is the most viewed YouTube video of all time, boasting a whopping 2.75 billion views. Its closest rival is the Furious 7 soundtrack song “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth, which boasts 2.40 billion views.

With the Global Peace Concert One K, Psy is returning to Manila to perform for the first time in nearly four years. The South Korean singer last performed there in 2013, back when he was enjoying the peak of his popularity.

Last month, fans of Psy got to enjoy his new music thanks to the release of a new song from Korean R&B singer and actor Rain, according to Billboard. Rain’s new single “The Best Present” marked the artist’s return to the K-pop industry and was produced by the “Gangnam Style” hitmaker.

It’s been three years since Rain released his latest album, and with the Psy-produced single, the singer makes a loud and clear statement: he’s finally back with a song about his wife, who’s no less popular in South Korea, Kim Tae Hee.

After five years of dating, Tae Hee and Rain got married on January 19, 2017. The new single is basically a collaborative track between Rain and Psy, which has a pretty catchy tune and a smooth ballad.

During his January 16 guest appearance on SBS’s CultTwo Show, Rain had plenty of things to say about Psy, according to All K-pop. The 34-year-old singer admitted that it was the “Gentleman” singer who was the mastermind behind “The Best Present.”

“At first, he just gave me some songs, but then he started to comment on my choreography, entertainment, schedule, and so on… calling me everyday to work out my schedule.”

That’s quite a commitment! Rain also confessed that Psy is his “puppet master,” and the funniest part is that he does whatever the “Gangnam Style” singer says! Well, no one argues with the man who released the most-viewed YouTube video of all time.

Despite being so popular across the world, Psy is very “natural and fun,” Rain admits, adding that the 39-year-old singer is also “good at publicity.” But Rain also confessed that he wasn’t exactly fond of the song when he heard it for the first time.

“When I first heard the song it wasn’t really appealing… Psy and I have different tastes in music.”

