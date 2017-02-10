Caroline Stanbury Rekindling Friendship With Sophie Stanbury: Family Fixed?

Caroline Stanbury has been on the Ladies of London show since the very beginning and she has won over fans by being the queen of London. Caroline had her own business, a successful husband, a large house and nannies to help her out with her children. And she did have a life that many people wanted. But over the past couple of years, everything has slowly changed for Stanbury, as she lost her business within weeks. On the second season of Ladies of London, Stanbury lost funding for her business and she had to fire a team of 40 people. Now, she’s facing the financial repercussions of losing a business.

According to a new Bravo report, Caroline Stanbury is now revealing that the last few months in London were tough – not just because of the business troubles, but also because of her personal relationships. Caroline was packing up her home, designing her new home in Dubai and trying to spend as much time with her friends as possible. And this included her sister-in-law, Sophie Stanbury, who was dealing with her own divorce from Caroline’s brother, Alex.

Caroline Stanbury was clearly hurt by her friends, who had been critical of her behavior on the third season of Ladies of London. She didn’t appreciate how her friends were talking about her behind her back and how they weren’t showing her support. However, it sounds like she has been able to move on, as she recently hung out with Sophie and Adela in London during a trip home.

Busters right at home in my new @ecmylife Kate chair comes in 4 colours personalise yours ???? #ecmylife … affordable #luxury A photo posted by carolinestanbury (@carolinestanbury) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:03am PST

“[L]ife’s too short to hold a grudge so a night of trying to repair our friendships. [S]tep 1,” Caroline Stanbury revealed on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself with Adela King and Sophie Stanbury during a recent trip back to London, where she got to talk to her friends about their issues.

While visiting Watch What Happens Live, Caroline Stanbury revealed that she had no idea where her relationship was with Sophie. It’s clear that she felt betrayed while filming Ladies of London co-stars when she was filming, as she was cleaning up her life and packing up everything in her home before moving to Dubai. And while Caroline just wanted to spend time with her friends, she learned that she couldn’t trust some of them. And while Caroline questioned whether her friendship with Sophie would survive, Sophie has revealed that they were just on a temporary break.

“We’re on hold, not broken. That would be, like, forever,” Sophie Stanbury has revealed to Andy Cohen during an interview on Watch What Happens Live, adding, “I think there is at some point going to be a reconciliation but just not quite yet.”

Disco fever with these two… life's too short to hold a grudge so a night of trying to repair our friendships ❤️ step 1 ???? #ladiesoflondon ???????? #lifelessons A photo posted by carolinestanbury (@carolinestanbury) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Based on Caroline Stanbury’s Instagram posts, it sounds like she’s ready to give Sophie a chance once again to work out their issues. Plus, she also gave Adela King a chance. During last week’s episode of Ladies of London, Caroline revealed that she had been very hurt by Adela and her comments to the other ladies. And despite them having a teary-eyed talk, Caroline Stanbury revealed that she had been very hurt by King and she didn’t know whether they would go back to the way they once were.

Of course, Stanbury was rumored to have left London behind with her husband and children because of her financial problems. Some people were talking about how she had essentially fled London, so she didn’t have to deal with the investors, who were looking for their money.

What do you think of Caroline Stanbury’s updates? Are you surprised that she’s forgiving her friends and giving their friendships another chance, even though she was hurt?

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]