WWE ‘WrestleMania’ Rumors: The Undertaker’s Career To Be Ended By Roman Reigns?

WWE superstar The Undertaker has been wrestlings top-dog for three decades. Roman Reigns is a relative newcomer to the WWE circuit and is seen as the future of the WWE brand. Reigns and his Shield team mates have enjoyed the sort of support from the WWE network that most can only dream of. The Undertaker and Reigns are both huge men and they have fearsome reputations, but their positions as WWE stars could not be more different.

The Deadman is 51-years-old, in the twilight of his career, and wildly popular with WWE fans. Reigns is just 31-years-old, his WWE career has yet to reach maturity, and he is unquestionably the star the WWE universe loves to hate. Fans just have not taken to Reigns. No amount of promotion, as the WWE networks “face,” can overcome the fans dislike of Reigns. He is booed every time he enters the ring, and was the first WWE face to win the fans “worst wrestler” award.

It seems odd that Vince McMahon has refused to allow a Roman Reigns heel turn, at least until now. As recently reported by the Inquisitr, it seems that a Roman Reigns heel turn is underway. The 2017 Royal Rumble gave us the most obvious glimpse of a Reigns heel turn. Reigns had already lost his world championship crown to Kevin Owens, when he entered the Royal Rumble at No. 30. The fans were absolutely furious when Reigns entered the ring, they were even less impressed when Reigns ended The Undertaker’s chances of winning the event.

Reigns blindsided The Undertaker, and then the two glared at each other in an epic stare down. It was a golden moment, and one that signaled a match between Reigns and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Reigns taking on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 should prove an exciting prospect for the WWE universe, but for one thing.

Will Roman Reigns End The Undertaker’s WWE Career?

Let’s be frank, most wrestling fans would love to see The Undertaker carry on for years to come. Sadly, that’s not going to happen. The Deadman has already undergone surgery on his hip, and it is widely rumored that he needs a hip replacement. That really must signal the end of The Undertaker’s career. Vince McMahon, and the WWE creative team, have known for years that The Undertaker’s time is coming to an end.

Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins, were developed quickly by the WWE network, because they are the future of the brand. It looks like WrestleMania 33 will finally see The Undertaker pass the WWE banner to Reigns.

Fox Sports claim that WrestleMania 33 will see the completion of Roman Reigns heel turn, and end The Undertaker’s career at the same time. They argue that the WWE network needs to cast Reigns as a heel if they are to make the most of his earning potential. Reigns is already booed every time he appears, so turning him into the biggest heel the WWE has ever produced makes sense on every level.

In many respects, Reigns has become unpopular because many fans see him as Vince McMahon’s “poster boy.” Reigns is the teacher’s pet, and fans don’t like him for that reason. The time is right to turn Reigns into the most despised man in wrestling. Frankly there is no better way to achieve this that by having Reigns end the Undertaker’s WWE tenure at WrestleMania.

The Undertaker has been the undisputed king of WrestleMania for 25-years. As reported by iTech Post, The Undertaker is synonymous with the event, churning out win after win until his 21-year winning streak was ended by Brock Lesnar. The Undertaker has had an incredible career, but age and injury have caught up with him. The Undertaker has had his day, and to coin a cliché, every Big Dog has his day. Roman Reigns time is now, and the Big Dog has the potential to be the best heel the WWE has ever produced.

[Featured Image by WWE]