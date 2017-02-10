Chris Brown & Prince Royce ‘Bachata’ Collab Coming Soon? New Teaser Leaks Online

Chris Brown may be busy recording for his upcoming eighth studio album, but it looks like Breezy has also been hard at work developing a new sound for eager fans. According to recent rumors, Chris Brown has reportedly teamed up with Prince Royce for a “bachata”-style collaboration that will appear on the singer’s soon-to-be-released album, Five, which drops later this month on February 24.

Rumors of a bachata-inspired track by Chris Brown first emerged in November after a snippet of a song titled, “Just As I Am,” began making the rounds on Twitter, prompting fans to speculate over whether or not the track would appear on Chris’ upcoming album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

Chris Brown – Just As I Am (Heartbreak On A Full Moon): https://t.co/ltUXT26Byu via @YouTube — chris brown. (@cmbstan) November 20, 2016

While Brown neglected to comment on whether or not the song would appear as a track on his project, it appears that Prince Royce has confirmed that Chris Brown will, in fact, appear as a feature on Five for their collaborative new song, “Just As I Am.”

????????NOTICIAS: Prince Royce incluyó a Chris Brown en el tema “Just As I am” de su nuevo álbum ‘Five’, que será lanzado el 24/2/17. ????SNIPPET➡ pic.twitter.com/FuO6oTzBOU — Chris Brown Spain (@_Theezy) February 10, 2017

According to a Chris Brown-dedicated fan page, Prince Royce was seen liking an Instagram post that hints at a bachata-style record between himself, Brown and Spiff TV, seemingly confirming ongoing rumors suggesting that Royce and Breezy’s collaborative track had made the cut for Royce’s Five album.

The rumors appeared to be further confirmed after Prince Royce tweeted out an official iTunes link for fans to pre-order his upcoming album, which is set for an official release on February 24, that shows both Spiff TV and Chris Brown as features for the track, “Just As I Am.”

Currently, there’s no word regarding whether or not Royce and Brown’s “Just As I Am” bachata track will serve as a single off of Prince Royce’s new album, however, it appears that fans are more than eager to get their hands on the full version of the song upon its release later this month.

Tracklist for #PrinceRoyceFIVE! It’ll be out in a couple hours for pre-order. Who’s excited? @PrinceRoyce pic.twitter.com/kZFzbQUaNi — Prince Royce Inform (@BadManTour) February 10, 2017

¿Adivinen qué?. Chris Brown se viene éste año con Bachata… ¡Se ha CONFIRMADO la colaboración de Él junto a Prince Royce! pic.twitter.com/p6mm2kPrJd — #BuyPARTYOniTunes (@BreezyVzla2) February 9, 2017

Prince Royce has a “bachata” song with Chris Brown that will be released soon. Breezy be jumping in all genres???? #AllAroundTalent — MAURICE (@Maurice5589) February 9, 2017

In addition to Chris Brown, Prince Royce’s star-studded album also features collaborations with artists such as Zendaya, Shakira, Gerardo Ortiz, and Farruko, to name a few.

The news comes just days after Chris Brown announced via social media that he was in the process of building a studio at his home in Tarzana, California, taking to Instagram to show off the work that had been completed thus-far on the exciting project, Hot New Hip Hop reports.

While Breezy has since deleted the video, the singer hasn’t been shy about his work thus far on his upcoming eighth studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, as Brown has been frequently teasing new music snippets and fueling collaboration rumors with several artists over the past few months.

Last week, Chris Brown was seen hanging out with rapper French Montana at his Tarzana home just days before making the announcement about his new home studio project, in addition to igniting rumors suggesting that he may be helping to produce a song for ex-girlfriend Rihanna after the duo was spotted at the same NYC recording studio last month.

In January, Chris Brown continued to tease fans with snippets of songs that are rumored to appear on Heartbreak on a Full Moon via brief, 30-second Instagram video uploads, this time confirming that a track titled “Sirens” is in the works for an upcoming project.

Sirens! I make my own type of music! A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

While Chris Brown has yet to offer a tentative release date for his new album, in addition to remaining tight-lipped regarding the arrival of his Welcome to My Life documentary that was teased last year, it looks like Breezy has no shortage of new music on the way for eager fans.

What do you think of the “Just As I Am” snippet for Chris Brown and Prince Royce’s bachata-inspired song?

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images; Larry Busacca/Getty Images]