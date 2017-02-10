WWE Opinion: WWE Is Leading Up To Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock And They Showed It

No matter what anyone says or does, WWE is going to push Roman Reigns and there is really nothing that will change that. It has been happening for years now, and it is going to continue for as long as they want it to. Another thing that the company does is sometimes give things away right under the noses of their fans, and putting the previous two things together, it seems as if they are ultimately heading to Roman Reigns taking on The Rock.

At this very moment, Roman Reigns is in a feud with Braun Strowman and they will face off at Fastlane next month. From there, it is expected that Reigns will enter a full-on program with The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., recently confirmed that the plan is for that match to happen at WrestleMania 33, and it will be one of the main events. Interestingly enough, though, this match and a couple others were already hinted at by WWE months ago.

Back in June of this year, WWE released a video that listed “4 Dream Opponents We Want Roman Reigns To Face,” and there were some good choices. This video was released before the draft in July, so, rosters weren’t yet split up between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

Those videos are always just things that list ideas and dreams, but they aren’t always indicative of what will happen. For this one, though, it certainly seems as if the company was pretty much telling the fans what was going to be coming their way.

One of the dream opponents was Samoa Joe. Well, that match just took place last week on Monday Night Raw for Joe’s debut on the main roster. Another dream opponent in the video is The Undertaker, and it already appears as if they are heading that way for WrestleMania 33.

A third dream opponent was John Cena who Reigns has never actually faced off with in a one-on-one match. At Battleground in 2014they were in a Fatal 4-Way match and they were both in a Money In The Bank match that same year. Late last year, they called each other out on Twitter and began jarring back and forth, but nothing has yet come of it.

The final dream opponent was none other than…The Rock.

A lot would need to be done in order for this match to happen, but it certainly isn’t out of the question. The Rock has never said that he is done with WWE or wrestling, but another match/feud simply needs to fit into his schedule of filming movies and all the other things he has going on.

Back in 2015, Reigns won the Royal Rumble match and received some help from The Rock after it was all over, but they haven’t had much interaction other than that. Putting Reigns into the ring with The Rock would instantly make him a serious heel and get him booed out of the building, but the promotion may already have plans for that big turn.

Even good old Jim Ross believes that Roman Reigns’ heel turn is on the horizon with his proposed match at WrestleMania 33.

Sure, that video could be nothing more than some editors having dream matches in mind and wanting to get people talking. It just has to be seen as extremely interesting that less than eight months later, one of the proposed matches has happened and two have already been teased.

If WWE keeps going the way they appear to be, it does really seem as if Roman Reigns will end up facing off with The Rock somewhere down the line. Reigns faced off with Samoa Joe in the former NXT Champion’s debut match on the main roster. The stage is set up for him to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 and the groundwork has been laid for a feud with John Cena. All that is needed to make the video a total reality is for Reigns to take on The Rock.

[Featured Image by WWE]