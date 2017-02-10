Devon Sawa Wants Sequels To ‘Casper’ And ‘Now And Then’

Devon Sawa finally wants to shoot sequels to 1995’s Casper and Now and Then, according to ET Online. The 38-year-old actor took to social media to tease his fans about possible sequels to the two cult films of the mid-90s.

Devon Sawa Reveals He’s Ready For A ‘Casper’ Sequel https://t.co/SdoPGP8cjH pic.twitter.com/TdV8YeyZib — Werner Schmidt (@USActivities) February 3, 2017

It may have been more than two decades since Casper and Now and Then were released, but Devon Sawa thinks it’s about time to bring them back. The actor wrote on Twitter that he’s ready to shoot sequels to the 1995 films.

Alright, I know it’s been awhile.. but I think I’m finally ready to do a Casper sequel. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) January 27, 2017

On January 27, Devon Sawa tweeted out that he is “finally ready” to do a Casper sequel and kept asking Now and Then writer Marlene King about the sequel’s script.

Hey @imarleneking, where we at on that Now and Then 2 script? — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) January 27, 2017

Then Devon Sawa went even further than that and tweeted to Universal Pictures about his willingness to “come back and do another Casper.” Several of his followers mocked the actor and wondered if it wasn’t “too soon” to shoot sequels to the 1995 films.

Devon Sawa seems to have some unfinished business with “Casper.” https://t.co/We282TMVzy pic.twitter.com/Wvu8T3qk7t — Newsy (@NewsyVideos) January 28, 2017

One of Devon Sawa’s fans reminded the actor that the first film “only” came out 22 years ago and said, “you can’t rush these things man.” Sawa apparently agreed with the statement and wrote, “True.”

After spending a few hours on Twitter, observing reactions from his fans, Devon Sawa apparently changed his mind as he wrote that he was actually “not ready for Casper 2 yet,” and wished his followers a “good night.”

After his breakthrough roles in the two 1995 cult films, Devon Sawa was cast in the comedy horror flick, Idle Hands, according to the Gazette Review. The role in the Rodman Flender-directed film landed him a Saturn Award nomination for Best Performance by a Younger Actor.

In what seemed like a great start to the new millennium, Devon Sawa landed a starring role in 2000’s Final Destination, which became the first installment of the popular franchise. The 2000 film raked in more than $112 million around the world, which was a big deal for the early 2000s.

Two years later, Devon Sawa decided to test his acting chops in a romantic comedy and was cast in Dewey Nick-directed Slackers. Since the 2002 film, Sawa had a few guest appearances on television before he got cast as a series regular on Nikita in 2012.

But being part of the Nikita family wasn’t the longest journey for Devon Sawa as the CW show aired its final episode in late 2013. Sawa was one of the TV show fans’ favorite, though, and starring opposite Maggie Q (Nikita), the actor played the role of Owen Elliot, who became a lead character in the third season.

It’s fair to say that the actor hasn’t had too many projects coming his way lately. Last year, Sawa was seen in TV documentary Real Detective and also starred in comedy Punk’s Dead: SLC Punk 2 in 2016.

Ever since wrapping the two projects, Devon Sawa hasn’t been cast in any new film or TV projects, which is why it’s hard to tell if the actor will be seen on the big screen or small screens this year.

But Devon Sawa’s absence from the spotlight (except for his Casper and Now and Then sequels tweets) may be explained by his busy family time schedule lately. On March 21, 2016, Sawa and wife, Dawni Sahanovitch, welcomed their second child; a daughter named Scarlett Heleena.

So Devon Sawa could be busy at home raising his two kids. In addition to Scarlett, Sawa and Sahanovitch also share son Hudson, who was born on January 9, 2014.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]