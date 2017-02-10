Brad Pitt Moves On Following Angelina Jolie’s Alleged ‘Smear Campaign’

Brad Pitt has reportedly been targeted with a smear campaign, courtesy of his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie.

Months into their divorce, a new report has noted Jolie’s alleged smear campaign against the 53-year-old actor and revealed that he has finally moved on from the bad press tied to their split.

“Brad Pitt is ready to go back to work again. After dealing with a very nasty and public divorce battle with his soon-to-be ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Brad has just landed a new role in an upcoming film,” Celebrity Dirty Laundry revealed to readers on February 10.

According to the report, Brad Pitt has recovered from allegations of heavy boozing and drug use and will soon star in the sci-fi film Ad Astra, which is expected to start production as early as this summer. In addition, Brad Pitt will soon star in other films, including “Okja” and “War Machine,” and he helped produce “The Lost City of Z,” which hits theaters in April.

Following his now-estranged wife’s divorce filing in September of last year, Brad Pitt was accused of struggling with substance abuse and anger issues. As TMZ revealed at the time, Jolie filed for divorce and requested full physical custody of their six children due to an alleged dispute over the way their kids were being parented.

“[She] was extremely upset with [Brad Pitt’s] methods,” the outlet explained, adding that the actress was allegedly “fed up” with Pitt’s supposed consumption of weed and possibly alcohol.

In addition to Brad Pitt’s alleged issues with substance abuse, the outlet claimed he was dealing with “an anger problem,” which she felt was dangerous for their children. A short time later, an incident between Pitt and his oldest son, Maddox, was reported.

As The Sun revealed at the end of last year, Brad Pitt was accused of child abuse after he and Maddox were allegedly involved in an altercation on their family’s private plane which reportedly involved Pitt hitting the boy. However, after interviews with the family, the FBI cleared Brad Pitt of all charges.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married in August 2014 after nearly a decade together. In the years they were together, the former couple welcomed three biological children, including their daughter Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, and adopted three kids; Maddox, 15, from Cambodia, Pax, 13, from Vietnam, and Zahara, 11, from Ethiopia.

News of Angelina Jolie’s alleged smear campaign against Brad Pitt hit the web last month. At the time, a source claimed Jolie had rallied up a number of people close to her in an effort to tarnish her soon-to-be ex-husband’s reputation.

“People close to Angie have accused [Brad Pitt] of being abusive, having a drinking problem, having anger issues, without offering any proof,” a source revealed to Life & Style magazine last month. “She’s been willing to make Brad look like a villain. But Brad has been completely focused on his children and volunteered to do anything and everything to get them.”

“Up until now, Angelina has played games by suddenly canceling visits and making it difficult for him to see [the kids],” the source continued. “But Brad is going to get his visitation much more regularly now. She has lost in the court of public opinion and will have to hand over the kids to him and stop playing games.”

Despite the alleged smear campaign, Brad Pitt has received tons of support from his fans and peers, and during his appearance at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards last month, he received a very warm welcome from his fellow actors, including Matt Damon, when he appeared on stage as a presenter.

