‘Flip or Flop’: Christina El Moussa Shares Somber, Worrying Photo On Instagram

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa shared a new somber photo on her personal Instagram account on Thursday, prompting concern from fans. Still in the midst of a messy divorce from husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, some of Christina’s followers commented that she has “sad eyes” in the selfie. Yahoo! calls Christina El Moussa’s portrait “stone-faced,” and since Christina only captioned the photo with #thursdayvibes, Flip or Flop fans are left wondering what the meaning is behind her stoic expression.

The 33-year-old Flip or Flop star is receiving mixed reactions from her Instagram followers over Thursday’s selfie. Some fans comment that Christina looks beautiful and strong, while other fans say she looks angry or sad and full of heartache. Other fans add that they hope Tarek and Christina will be able to save their marriage, adding that it looks like she has a lot on her mind. Most fans are supportive, though, saying that they will continue to watch Flip or Flop and not listen to tabloid rumors concerning the couple’s heated divorce.

While it’s difficult to read the expression on Christina El Moussa’s face in the new somber selfie that has now garnered over 16,000 likes and hundreds of comments on Instagram. Flip or Flop fans can only hope that all is well for the busy real estate agent and mom of two young children. Tarek El Moussa, Christina’s husband for the last seven years, officially filed for divorce early last month, following suspicions that Christina was having an affair with the couple’s pool contractor, Gary Anderson. Tarek’s suspicions, from text messages he found on Christina’s phone, ultimately led to an incident last May involving a gun and a possible suicide attempt.

#thursdayvibes✨ A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:10am PST

In Touch Weekly reports that Tarek and Christina El Moussa both called the incident an “unfortunate misunderstanding,” even though Tarek actually took a gun with him and ran outside the couple’s Orange County, California, home into a nearby state park, prompting the police to show up after a 911 call about a possible “suicidal male with a gun.” In December, reports began to circulate that the HGTV reality TV couple had quietly split in May, citing only “challenges in their marriage.” While Christina’s explicit text messages to contractor Gary Anderson, was allegedly the cause of the Flip or Flop couple’s divorce, the Hollywood Gossip shares that Tarek’s behavior was partially to blame.

Tarek, 35, and Christina El Moussa denied that either one of them was in romantic relationship “with a third party” prior to the divorce, which some say was only damage control for the show. Sources close to the production of Flip or Flop allegedly did, however, say that Tarek treated Christina poorly on the set with behavior that was allegedly so common that crew members learned to just look away. The Hollywood Gossip report goes on to say that no one ever blamed Christina for the couple’s split. The Wrap actually recently received a statement from HGTV, saying that Flip or Flop will continue production as scheduled despite fears that the long-running house-flipping series won’t be the same if Tarek and Christina aren’t together.

???????????? A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

Christina El Moussa has reportedly moved on from Tarek with her new boyfriend, Gary Anderson, who’s also no stranger to bitter splits, according to the Hollywood Gossip. Tarek and Christina also allegedly remain “amicable and supportive co-parents” to their two young children, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1. Divorce is emotionally difficult, though, especially when children are involved, according to the American Psychological Association, which may explain Christina’s recent somber portrait on Instagram.

Hashtag #thursdayvibes isn’t exactly very revealing as to what Christina’s true emotions were when she uploaded the selfie, but the Daily Mail shares that Instagram’s butterfly lens filter is often used by women pretending to be someone they’re not, adding that the filter is the definition of “catfishing.” Christina El Moussa did, in fact, add the butterfly crown to her hair in Thursday’s portrait, along with a more somber expression, both of which are definitely new additions and very much in contrast to Christina’s usually happy, smiling selfies with her children.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]