Megyn Kelly Replacing Matt Lauer As ‘Today’ Lead Anchor ‘Untrue’ [Fact Checking]

Rumors that Megyn Kelly is prompting NBC to demote Matt Lauer as the lead anchor on Today are being debunked by her rep.

In Touch magazine published a report claiming that the network “dumped” Lauer for Kelly as the morning program’s lead anchor. Those allegations are false.

The magazine’s issue contained a cover story titled, “Today Shakeup: Dumped for Megyn,” and continued, “How Matt was blindsided.” The brief highlights read that Matt Lauer was “furious” and that the set is in “chaos.” It also suggests there were “ugly accusations about Megyn’s past,” and that there’s an “all-out war as Matt makes a stunning demand.”

Gossip Cop reports that the claims about Megyn Kelly’s hiring at NBC has resulted in Matt Lauer being “dumped” from his coveted spot on Today are “untrue.”

What’s known about NBC’s plans for Megyn at this point is that she’ll host one hour of Today, will have a daytime discussion show, and host a Sunday night news magazine to compete with CBS’ 60 Minutes. The former Fox News journalist will also anchor breaking news coverage and political events.

EXCLUSIVE: @megynkelly is reportedly taking the top “Today” spot alongside Matt Lauer https://t.co/mFNbu0MUkL pic.twitter.com/x8EkHERi34 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) February 3, 2017

It’s unclear which hour of Today Megyn Kelly will host, but Tamron Hall and Al Roker were informed their 9 a.m. hour of the program will be slashed in the fall to make room for the upcoming changes. Today runs weekday morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the decision on where to place Kelly is still up in the air. If rumors are any indication, she might be hosting the 9 a.m. hour.

Tamron Hall left the network last week after learning she and Roker would have their slots modified despite earning the program great ratings.

In Touch magazine also claims that now Matt Lauer and his co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie “feel dumped because of Megyn.”

A source tells In Touch the same thing that’s been seen everywhere on the internet since Megyn Kelly was hired at NBC after her departure from the Fox News Channel.

“No one is happy about Megyn suddenly being treated like the star of the network… there is a lot of resentment about that.”

The magazine’s insider alleges that Lauer is demanding that Kelly host the fourth and final hour of the show so he doesn’t have to be her “lead-in.”

“If she gets the third hour, that means she’ll be promoting her show during [Lauer’s] second hour. He believes that given that second-hour exposure, Megyn could soon seamlessly move into Savannah’s seat and she’d be dumped.”

Guthrie’s maternity leave has made good tabloid fodder since it can imply panic on her part with the shakeups unfolding during her time away. In Touch writes that Guthrie is worried about “the possible threat of Megyn taking her job.”

Report: Megyn Kelly expected to join “Today” with Matt Lauer, unseating Savannah Guthrie https://t.co/9nh3VHjzRG pic.twitter.com/kxGTcNC0bZ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 3, 2017

The source maintains that the “drama is only going to continue because NBC has given [Kelly] the keys to the kingdom. And she hasn’t even started yet.”

“Imagine what it’s going to be like when Megyn is in that studio every single day. People will be running for cover.”

A well-placed source at NBC has already confirmed that Savannah Guthrie’s job is secure and she just signed a multi-year contract.

All of the rumors about Megyn Kelly and Matt Lauer are “untrue.” Gossip Cop reports that a rep for Kelly insists she gets along well her new colleagues at NBC and there’s no clashes going on at the studio. Kelly is said to be “friendly with both Lauer and Guthrie,” according to Gossip Cop and neither of them are at risk of losing their jobs. Furthermore, transitions at the network are going “smoothly.”

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]