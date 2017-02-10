‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For Feb. 10, Hawkmoon And The Long Road

Destiny fans received the good news Thursday that the sequel is confirmed to release fall 2017. Friday morning brings PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players back to reality, however, with another visit from Xûr featuring some well-worn Exotic pieces.

Hopefully, Bungie will figure out a solution or update for Xûr between now and the release of Destiny 2. The problem is he has a limited inventory and the game has been out for three years now, so his Exotic offerings have become rote. This is also exacerbated by the fact there are still some Exotic pieces such as Ophidian Aspect, he has not sold and others he has rarely sold. Meanwhile, the Exotic armor in this week’s collection have been offered frequently.

Destiny players looking for Xûr should turn right and head toward the hangar after spawning at the Tower. Once you’ve gone through the long hallway and entered the hangar, turn right, and you will see the seller of Exotics. Here’s where you can find him on the Tower map, just to be sure.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 No Backup Plans Titan Gauntlets 37 (54) Intellect /

34 (51) Strength 13 Strange Coins 87% Skyburners Annex Hunter Helmet 72 (91) Intellect 13 Strange Coins 78% Apotheosis Veil Warlock Helmet 43 (62) Intellect /

45 (64) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 96% Hawkmoon Shotgun 23 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Chest Armor 29 Strange Coins

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

Hawkmoon

Hawkmoon is still a potent Exotic weapon despite the numerous rounds of nerfs to Hand Cannons. “Luck in the Chamber” combined with “Holding Aces” gives the possibility of up to three bullets from a single magazine producing a sizable damage output. This makes the already high impact Hand Cannon particularly useful in Crucible.

No Backup Plans

No Backup Plans has received a nice upgrade for Year Two, but it’s still a purely personal defense armor piece. The “Force Multiplier” perk is the signature item on the Gauntlets and triggers the Force Barrier with Shotgun kills, and the overshield’s duration is increased. This turns Defenders into a more aggressive sub-class in PVP and increases survivability in tight PVE encounters.

The optional Perks include “Rain Blows” and “Momentum Transfer” for a choice between faster melee speed or bonus melee energy on grenade hits. There’s also a choice between faster Shotgun or Machine Gun reloads.

The Shotgun reload perk is perfect for No Backup Plans, but the 87 percent T12 stat roll is on the poor side. Strongly consider re-rolling while keeping the Shotgun perk if picking these up. Also, Shotguns will get nerfed greatly in next week’s patch, which may make the Universal Remote the preferred shotgun for Defender builds with the No Backup Plans.

Skyburners Annex

The Skyburners Annex helm helps turn Hunters into everyone’s best friend. The intrinsic “Versatile Shooter” perk generates extra Orbs of Light from Heavy Weapon kills with a chance to receive extra Special Weapon ammo when picking up Orbs. The Nightstalker subclass is already a prolific Orbs of Light generator and there’s a chance to create up to 50 percent more with this helmet on.

The optional perks are “Inverse Shadow” for extra Super energy from minion kills and “Heavy Lifting” for extra Super energy from Heavy Weapon kills. There is also the “Invigoration” perk for bonus melee energy on Orb pickup.

The “Inverse Shadow” perk is perfect for the Skyburners Annex, yet this is another poor stat roll at 78 percent of the coveted T12. Aim for the same perk once again if picking this helmet up and re-rolling.

Apotheosis Veil

The Apotheosis Veil lost its uniqueness from Year One when Bungie introduced the “Infusion” and “Better Already” perks in Year Two. This resulted in the helmet’s intrinsic perk being boosted to grant full health, melee, and grenade energy when activating a Super.

The optional perks have the right roll with “Ashes to Assets” for grenade kills and “Heavy Lifting” for bonus Super energy from Heavy Weapon kills. The third column perk is set as “Infusion,” which replenishes health after picking up Orbs of Light.

By far the best stat roll of the week at 96 percent of T12 despite this being an oft-sold helmet by Xur. Still, a good pickup for any new players.

