Flip Or Flop Gary Anderson Photos: What Does Christina El Moussa’s Man Look Like

Photos of Gary Anderson, the new boyfriend of Christina El Moussa and the man who may or may not be responsible for her divorce from husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, have proved hard to come by. The 57-year-old pool contractor was largely out of public life until he became attached to Christina, and now observers of their relationship are naturally curious about what he looks like.

Thanks to the help of some paparazzi, an anonymous insider source speaking to In Touch Weekly, and some good old-fashioned investigative journalism, it appears that a precious few photos of Anderson have made their way to the media.

Last week, In Touch Weekly published a photo of Christina El Moussa walking hand in hand with Anderson. Specifically, Christina and Gary were spotted taking a stroll around the wealthy pool contractor’s neighborhood of Yorba Linda, California on January 26. According to an unnamed insider close to the couple, they are quite happy.

“They seemed so relaxed and comfortable together — totally in sync. Christina looked adoringly at him. She was beaming!hey had big smiles. You could see the spark is there.”

As reported by the Inquisitr, Christina is also getting to know Gary’s daughters.

Another witness reports that Gary is as taken with Christina as she is with him.

“Gary seems enamored with Christina… Gary’s been there for her while she’s gone through hell with Tarek.”

And as Hollywood Life reports, things appear to be going well between Christina and Anderson. The 33-year-old Flip or Flop star has apparently “been spending time with” the 57-year-old’s family, according to an unnamed source at HGTV.

“She loves his daughters Kacey and Kristen and treats them like her best friends.”

There’s at least one other photo of Gary Anderson making its way out there in cyberspace. It appears to have been deleted now, but until recently, California real estate agency First Team had a photo of Anderson and a profile of him under their “Agents” section, but as of this writing, it is no longer there. Because the photo is copyrighted, it cannot be shown here. However, TMZ was able to capture a screen shot; you can see an older, black & white photo of Gary Anderson here.

As you probably know, Gary Anderson was at least part of the reason for Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s divorce, according to this Inquisitr report. The trouble began for the former Flip or Flop couple late last year when news broke that Christina and Tarek had been feuding in their marriage. Officially, the imbroglio dates back to 2015, when the couple was remodeling a pool. They hired Gary Anderson, a well-to-do, older divorced man.

As it would later turn out, Christina’s relationship to Gary may not have been strictly professional at that time, according to an anonymous insider speaking to In Touch.

“Christina grew close to Gary. Tarek was suspicious that she was getting involved with someone but had no concrete evidence.”

And according to a recent In Touch report, the couple’s marriage, which has produced two children, was a sham almost from the beginning.

“There were secrets, lies, allegations of cheating, spying on each other, and screaming matches. It was the ultimate house of horrors.”

Christina and Tarek are trying to put the ugliness of their split behind them, however. And as she continues to cozy up to new man Gary Anderson, more photos of the pool contractor should be making their way to the media soon.

