Kim Zolciak And NeNe Leakes Desperately Wanted Back For Season 10 Of ‘RHOA’

Real Housewives of Atlanta producers are desperate to make Season 10 the best yet – and they’re willing to bring back Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes to make it happen. But will the frenemies agree to reunite next season?

TMZ is reporting that RHOA execs are willing to do whatever it takes to get Zolciak and Leakes on board for the milestone season. Fans have waited a long time to see Zolciak and Leakes reunite, but scheduling conflicts have derailed all previous efforts. Fortunately, it now sounds like the two women are eager to appear alongside each other once again.

Kim Zolciak & NeNe Not Wanted by Other Atlanta Housewives (VIDEO): NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak won't get a warm… https://t.co/XBppOp8CTp — Valerie Hamlin (@ValerieHamlin3) February 10, 2017

According to Daily Mail, Leakes and Zolciak were together on RHOA for five seasons. Zolciak parted ways with the show in Season 5 and launched her own reality series, Don’t Be Tardy. Leakes stayed on board until Season 7 and had a guest appearance during Season 8.

Life & Style Magazine reports that Zolciak and Leakes started out as best friends back in Season 1. While Zolciak has continued her presence in reality TV, Leakes has been involved in several different shows, including parts on Glee and Celebrity Apprentice.

Producers tried to get Leakes a cameo for Season 9 but negotiations eventually fell apart. “I heard once they couldn’t work their deal out with me, they went to Kim Zolciak,” Leakes revealed in September. “When we couldn’t work the deal out on me making appearances, then they went to Kim to work the same thing, I suppose. I’m assuming she took it.”

Leakes maintains that she wasn’t throwing shade at Zolciak but admitted that it would be weird to see her back on the show. “I think it’s going to be really odd. Kim hadn’t been around the show for a while. It’s going to be odd having Kim back,” she said. “But I think the fans want to see her though.”

Indeed, Bravo TV is reporting that Kim Zolciak is set to make a return to RHOA this season. The Don’t Be Tardy star is expected to have a cameo during Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming part later in the season. Although Zolciak and Whitfield have had their share of arguments in the past, they have clearly settled their differences.

#entertainment NeNe Leakes AND Kim Zolciak Might Return To RHOA For Its 10th Season! Dreams DO Come True! https://t.co/S7BW32ZMyR #hollywood pic.twitter.com/VsNjMbwU8h — Greentree TV (@MoviesRopel) February 9, 2017

“When you step back and you take time for yourself and you realize what’s important — Kim and I were really cool, or even NeNe [Leakes], so you know that stuff was old. You can’t harbor all the negative energy,” Zolciak explained. “I just want to move forward, so we were able to move forward and be peaceful.”

Although Zolciak clearly mended things with Whitfield, her relationship with Leakes is a little more complicated. Not only did they experience an explosive fight during Zolciak’s final season – a fight that almost got physical – but they also swore that their friendship was over.

Despite their last encounter, both Leakes and Zolciak claim they are now friends. “Kim and I have come so far – those clips were horrible! It’s been years and we’ve just come so far,” Leakes said during an interview with Zolciak on Watch What Happens Live. “Time heals wounds.”

Fashion Week and Grammy's here we come #fashionpolice #lifeisarunway #lifeofnene #swagg A photo posted by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

Zolciak and Leakes may be on friendly terms, but she is definitely stirring up some major drama on Season 9 of RHOA. In fact, a new trailer features Zolciak getting into a heated fight with Kenya Moore.

“Your husband doesn’t have a job right now, so worry about that,” Moore is shown telling Zolciak at the party.

“B****, you want to be me,” Zolciak fired back. “You want to have a baby, you can’t. You want to have a man, you f***ing don’t. Bye.”

Tell us! Do you want to see Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes back on RHOA? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bravo]