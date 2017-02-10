WWE Rumors: Nikki Bella Retirement, Paige’s Future, Kane Injury, Raw Title Match

The latest WWE rumors give perhaps a little more insight into the futures of two injured WWE superstars as well as one for whom retirement may be on the cards in the near future. There’s also an update on a Raw title match at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

It’s been evident for awhile that Nikki Bella’s in-ring career has more time behind it than ahead of it. After coming back from neck surgery in 2016, Bella has been active full time on the SmackDown Live roster. Numerous reports have suggested that she’s in line for a big-time match at WrestleMania 33, teaming with her real-life partner, WWE Champion John Cena, against the husband-and-wife duo of The Miz and Maryse.

WWE rumors suggested that Nikki might retire or at least take some time away from the ring after WrestleMania, and that, after the match, Cena will propose to her in front of the mammoth crowd at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Whatever the future ends up holding for Nikki, it seems that she still has a future with WWE, according to Cageside Seats. It’s apparently likely that she will still work with WWE in some capacity after she retires from wrestling.

That move would make sense as she has deep family ties with the company: as well as Cena, her twin Brie still works with WWE as do her brother-in-law Daniel Bryan and step-father John Laurenaitis. Then, of course, there’s the Total Bellas and Total Divas reality shows in which she stars and WWE produces. Her experience in and out of the ring could also prove valuable to up-and-coming WWE superstars.

The future of another WWE women’s superstar is very much up in the air with suggestions in recent WWE rumors that Paige may not return to WWE after all. Her fiance Alberto Del Rio claimed this week that she was on track for a return to action by April or May, as the Inquisitr previously reported, but Paige may have her sights set on a ring with eight sides instead of four.

Some reports suggest that Paige is looking to make the jump into mixed martial arts and may even have her first fight lined up should she secure her release from WWE. The apparent plan is for her to fight on the debut pay-per-view of Combate Americas, the MMA company for which Del Rio is president. Del Rio, whose real name is José Rodríguez, has a 9-5 record in MMA himself.

Future sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer Kane has been missing in action in recent weeks from the SmackDown Live roster. WWE rumors suggest The Big Red Machine is dealing with some niggling injuries that have kept him on the sidelines.

Looking past this Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber SmackDown Live-exclusive pay-per-view, there’s another pay-per-view on the horizon in the form of WWE Fastlane, which takes place on March 5 and is the last major event for the main roster before WrestleMania 33. There are three matches confirmed so far: Kevin Owens defending the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg; Roman Reigns taking on Braun Strowman; and Jack Gallagher challenging Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

It seems that there’s going to be a WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match added to the card as well, with WWE rumors reporting that The Club (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) will defend the titles against multiple teams. This was set up on Raw this week when The Club defended against former champions Cesaro and Sheamus. Big Cass and Enzo Amore interfered in the match after Gallows kicked Enzo, leading to a disqualification. There’s also a chance that The New Day are added to the contest to make it a Fatal Four-Way battle.

