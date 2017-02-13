Kyle Richards: New Strategies For Kim, Lisa Rinna & Eden Sassoon RHOBH Drama

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) has turned into real drama this season, with Kyle Richards finding herself caught in the middle of Lisa Rinna’s and Eden Sassoon’s never-ending gossip fest about her sister Kim Richards. Kyle didn’t hesitate to show her shock at the comments made about Kim’s struggles and her own actions. But as RHOBH has shown, it’s never wise to underestimate Kyle, and Richards has come up with new strategies to deal with all the drama.

Kyle was horrified when she learned on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Lisa Rinna had been telling Eden Sassoon exaggerations about her sister, Kim Richards. Lisa even implied that Kim, who is a recovering addict, could be struggling with a relapse, noted People.

“I would say she’s probably mostly sober right now,” commented Rinna to Sassoon. “I don’t think she’s completely.”

But that wasn’t all that riled Kyle. Lisa also put the blame on Richards for allegedly encouraging Kim’s addictive behavior.

“An enabler is someone that continues to support — where it’s through love or financially — an addict. Kyle’s her enabler.”

While that statement shocked viewers, Rinna continued to discuss allegations about Kim and Kyle. The RHOBH star even alleged that Kyle feared that her sister would die.

“That’s what Kyle’s afraid of,” claimed Lisa. “She’s afraid to turn her back on her sister because of that. She’s afraid she’s going to die. I know it, you know it. To me, this is what’s going to happen next. They’re this close to Kim dying.”

According to People, Sassoon is a recovering alcoholic. Consequently, Eden has sought to make a connection with both of the Richards sisters. She reportedly has noted that their lives are similar to her situation with her own sister Catya Sassoon, who at age 34 died of a drug overdose.

But when it comes to comments from outsiders about her sister Kim, Kyle has her own methods for dealing with the madness. Richards flatly denied allegations that she was enabling her sister in a conversation with Sassoon.

“I think you’re just injecting yourself into something you don’t know anything about.”

Kim also took the strategy of backing away from the situation.

“You were looking for trouble and I didn’t want to be around that,” said Kim. “I just needed to back away from you a little bit.”

But when it comes to being blunt, give the award to Kyle’s pal Lisa Vanderpump. Vanderpump issued a firm warning to Sassoon.

“We started off on the right foot, and I’m happy about that — but my other foot will kick you in the a*s if you come after my girl Kyle,” she cautioned Eden.

When Kyle first learned about the conversations and questioned Rinna as to Sassoon’s source of the allegations of Kim, Lisa played coy.

“I have to think about that for a second,” insisted Rinna. “I don’t know what she knows, to be honest, because I don’t talk about it much.”

But Kyle subsequently learned what happened, and firmly defended her sister, who is “on a really good path.” She had her own warning for Lisa Rinna.

“[Rinna] cannot come along and f— that up and then accuse me of contributing to that,” said Richards.

“Lisa Rinna needs to sew her f—ing lips shut.”

In addition, Kyle talked with the Daily Dish about how Kim feels in the RHOBH spotlight.

“Kim has been really upset about the things that have been said about her with Lisa Rinna and with Eden,” Richards revealed. “It’s hard hearing those things.”

Richards also shared that her sister already is feeling “defensive” and as if she’s “under the microscope” due to her past. But Kyle has come up with a new strategy, and that’s to steer clear of the RHOBH drama between Kim and Lisa Rinna.

“They obviously don’t like one another, and every time they go to talk, it just gets worse,” pointed out Richards. “I’ve gotten to the point where I’m going to say, ‘I’m going to stay out of it,’ because every time someone chimes in, it just blows up and gets worse.”

Justifying her decision, Richards also noted that Kim and Lisa Rinna are “adult women” who “should be able to” manage their own drama.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]