Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Suffocating The Weeknd Just Weeks Into Their Romance

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have only been dating publicly for a month, but already, a report claims they have hit a rocky patch in their relationship.

Following the new couple’s recent trip to Italy, where they enjoyed taking in the sights of Florence and Venice while showcasing tons of PDA, a source claims the “Starboy” singer is feeling suffocated by his new flame.

“The Weeknd is starting to feel suffocated by [Selena Gomez],” an insider told In Touch Weekly magazine on February 8. “He’s set to kick off his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 world tour [on Feb. 17 in Sweden], and Selena is begging to join him. He likes her, but he feels like she’s moving way too quickly.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd first stepped out together on January 10 when they enjoyed a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. From there, the couple continued to be spotted together in Los Angeles before traveling to Europe at the end of last month.

While a report earlier this month claimed Selena Gomez had been listed as The Weeknd’s plus one for the upcoming Clive Davis pre-Grammy Awards party, the magazine’s source suggested their upcoming appearance may never take place. As for why, the report claimed the 24-year-old was beginning to be impacted by her insecurities.

“[Selena Gomez]’s paranoid that fans will be throwing themselves at the Weeknd and he’ll be tempted to stray,” the insider said. “She’s so scared that she’s threatened to dump him if he doesn’t let her come along on tour.”

“[Selena Gomez]’s acting so crazy that he’s starting to have second thoughts about their relationship,” the source added. “Friends are concerned that it’s only a matter of time before it all ends in tears due to Selena’s self-sabotaging ways.”

Selena Gomez admitted to struggling with her mental health last August when she released a statement to People Magazine about her depression and anxiety. At the time her statement was shared, the end of her Revival World Tour was confirmed as she stepped away from her life in the spotlight and took some time for herself.

Selena Gomez continued to stay out of the spotlight for a few months, but at the end of November, she made her triumphant return at the 2016 American Music Awards, where she accepted the award for Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock. During her acceptance speech, Gomez brought many, including Lady Gaga, to tears as she opened up about being broken prior to taking time off.

Although In Touch Weekly magazine’s source claimed Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were at odds, another recent report has suggested the exact opposite, claiming that The Weeknd is over the moon with the “Hands to Myself” singer.

Speaking of the couple’s potentially upcoming Valentine’s Day plans, a report on Thursday said that The Weeknd doesn’t need any elaborate gifts.

“[The Weeknd] wants [Selena Gomez] to know that she’s already given him the best present ever — herself. He’s loved how supportive and loving she is and how she’s selfless when it comes to him and others who are important in her life,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 9.

“He can’t believe he’s met someone in the industry who’s not self absorbed or jaded,” the insider continued. “He believes he hit the jackpot with [Selena Gomez] and he didn’t have to gamble his whole life to find her.”

Before dating Selena Gomez, The Weeknd was involved in a 2-year romance with model Bella Hadid. As fans may recall, the couple dated up until November of last year and later reunited on stage at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

