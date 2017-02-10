Lucy Mecklenburg Looks Stunning In See-Through Dress At Film Premiere

Lucy Mecklenburgh captured the attention of many after she showed up to the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker in London while rocking a stunning see-through dress.

Mecklenburgh clearly aimed to steal the show with her see through and it looks like she might have succeeded to some extent. All eyes were on her as she walked the red carpet in her stunning dress that allowed her to treat the cameras to lots of eye candy especially her legs courtesy of her tasteful sheer dress.

Lucy’s stylish takeover

Lucy’s dress pulled all the stops to make sure that it was sexy as well as controversial. She was notably not wearing a bra underneath and the dress had a plunging neckline ending just above her navel to reveal a lot of cleavage. Fortunately, the black dress had some white flowery embroidery that was also strategically positioned to make sure that she did not expose her breasts too much trough the sheer material.

Flaunting that sexy body

Mecklenburgh’s upper body was definitely at risk of a wardrobe malfunction due to the plunging neckline and the plunging neckline and the fact that she chose to go braless. However, the risk seems to have paid off because she oozed style and the straps on her dress managed to keep everything together.

The former Towie star definitely brought sexy back with her outfit as the outfit also happened to have an open styling revealing a lot of skin at the back. She was also careful not to take things too far so she chose to wear a black backless leotard underneath so that she would not expose her dignity. However, she still made sure that everything was tight enough to highlight her curves, especially her pert derriere.

Judging by her fit look, the 25-year-old has been hitting the gym quite hard to keep her body in such great shape. She also made sure that her entire look went well with the see-through dress. Lucy rocked slightly curled brunette hair slightly touching her shoulders. She also had minimal jewelry which included shiny earrings and a ring on one of her fingers. She also made sure to wear as little makeup as possible. This was perhaps because she wanted the dress to get all the attention.

The 25-year-old also had a gray clutch in her hand. The star was so excited about her look that she even shared a video of herself at the movie premiere. She also made sure that Jamie Dornan who plays the character of Christian Grey in the movie was also in the Twitter video. The former Towie star had just returned from her holiday which she spent in Dubai. She had also shared numerous photos of herself on social media while clad in skimpy bikinis during her Dubai holiday.

“Hello Mr. Grey,” the Towie star captioned the Twitter clip.

Lucy has been taking advantage of Instagram to share the sexy snaps in which she is seen flaunting her sexy body. One of the sexy snaps features the 25-year-old showing off her tight toned body in a pink bikini while holding up a cocktail in a glass on a sandy beach in Dubai. She also wore a pair of sunglasses to protect herself from the bright sun and still managed to look stylish and sexy. She was clearly there to have fun and paint the town red with all that beauty and well-endowed physique.

Lucy was clearly determined to keep the Dubai hype going despite coming back home. What better way to achieve that than to show up at the Fifty Shades Darker premier in the stunning see-through dress?

