‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Scotty’s Return Brings Sheila Back To Genoa City?

Young and Restless spoilers tease that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) could be seen again in the next few weeks. Lauren’s (Tracey E. Bregman) son, Scotty (Daniel Hall) will arrive in Genoa City soon, and Young and Restless fans speculate that his visit could lure Sheila out of hiding.

Sheila and Lauren have a feud that dates back to the early 1990s. In 2007, Michelle Stafford played the roles of Phyllis and Sheila. It appeared as if Sheila died, but the rumors are swirling that Sheila got away and had been hiding out waiting for the chance to continue her vendetta against Lauren.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Y&R hasn’t shown Scotty in over 10 years. Blair Redford previously portrayed Scotty, but Y&R casting news revealed that the series recast the role. Recently, Lauren has mentioned Sheila and Scotty which seems to hint that they will both appear on Young and Restless in the coming weeks.

According to She Knows Soaps, Daniel Hall’s first airdate has not been announced, but spoilers suggest that it should be in the next four weeks. Young and Restless seems to have a deeper plan than just bringing Scotty back to see his mother. All the ground work has been laid to bring Sheila back to torture Lauren again.

No one has ever played a better villain than Sheila. She has been a thorn in Lauren’s side for decades. For the past 12 years, Young and Restless fans assumed that Sheila was dead, but what if she didn’t die when Lauren shot her in 2006?

If Adam (Justin Hartley) and Victor (Eric Braeden) can escape death multiple times now, surely there’s room to give Sheila Carter one more round to wreck havoc in Lauren’s life.

Young and Restless could bring Sheila back without explaining where she was all this time. When Adam returned in 2014, they did little explain his absence. They stated that he was hurt “badly” and needed “multiple life-saving surgeries” which included major plastic surgery to his face.

Sheila’s fans have been asking CBS to bring her back to the show, even if it is for a short stint. No one knows how to dial in the drama like Sheila and her scenes with Lauren were the things that made this soap opera great.

Other great Young and Restless villains are Ian Ward (Ray Wise) and Patty Williams (Stacy Haiduk). Patty and Ian’s names haven’t been mentioned in a few months, so it’s safe to assume they won’t return until later in the year. Ian and Patty are wonderful characters in their own right, but they cannot unleash the evil terror that Sheila caused the Baldwin family.

Sheila has been mentioned several times the past few weeks. Even though, Lauren believes that she murdered Sheila years ago, the thought of her returning would be enough to give the Baldwins nightmares.

Young and Restless spoilers tease that Scotty’s return to Genoa City could lure Sheila out of hiding. Long-time soap fans will remember how obsessed Sheila was with Scotty (and his father). The spoilers detail that Scotty’s return will be eventful.

If the Young and Restless writers are planning to bring Sheila back to the series, that certainly could be described as eventful. For years, Lauren was rarely seen, and many Y&R fans began to wonder if she was still on the show. When Mal Young took the reigns as the showrunner, he stated that he planned to bring the Young and Restless back to its “glory days.” Part of his change included bringing the Baldwins back on the canvas. Young and Restless fans, would you like to see Sheila Carter return to Genoa City? Are you happy that Scotty is coming to see Lauren?

