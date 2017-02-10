Lady Gaga And Her Belly Fire Back At Super Bowl Body Shamers And Trolls

Lady Gaga’s performance at the Super Bowl was one to remember. While Gaga dazzled the crowd with high-flying acrobatics, choreographed dancing, and solid vocals, there were some fans that poked fun at her body. Not one to let the body shamers win, E! News reports that Gaga took to Instagram to hit back against the bullies.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do,” Gaga shared. “I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. Thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys.”

Other Hollywood stars have since voiced their support for Gaga, including Colton Haynes, Jenna Dewan, Reese Witherspoon, and Nick Jonas. Some of Gaga’s musical peers have also praised her performance. This includes Demi Lovato, Adele, LeAnn Rimes, Jordin Sparks, and Katy Perry.

It took Gaga months of training to prepare for football’s biggest night. The pop star kicked off the show with a rendition of “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land.” Shen then dived off the roof of the stadium and sang “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” “Just Dance,” and “Million Reasons.”

Unlike previous years, Gaga did the entire show solo. In speaking about her decision not to include any guest performances, Gaga explained that she wanted to put forth a united message of “love, diversity, and compassion” for her loyal fans.

“There will not be any guest performers tonight,” she stated. “I’m doing these 13 minutes solo! I dedicate every second to the love, diversity, compassion, and wild spirit of our fan base. To that kid who felt unwanted, or the grown up who remembers how hard it was to find acceptance. This is for you. It is also for those whose hearts and minds have opened to our message. Thank you for believing in us so we could be here today little monsters this is YOUR stage. And I’m gonna leave my heart on it so you never forget it. Let’s do this.”

Following her epic performance, Billboard is reporting that Gaga’s record sales overseas have skyrocketed. In fact, two of her past albums are on track for jumping back into the top 40 on the charts this week. Lady Gaga’s overall sales, meanwhile, are up in the U.S. by 1,000 percent. Despite the criticism, it’s clear that Gaga made a good impression on fans.

At the same time, Snopes is reporting that The Simpsons may have correctly predicted Gaga’s rooftop jump during the Super Bowl. The animated show featured a scene back in 2012 that depicted Gaga jumping from a height while performing at the big game. The image is eerily similar to what unfolded Sunday night.

While some fans compared the show to The Simpsons, others thought it resembled some of Pink’s aerial moves. Despite the similarities, Pink had nothing but good things to say about Gaga’s show.

“For the record: Let’s squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing…” Pink said Monday. “Lady Gaga killed it yesterday. Her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in front of millions and millions of people. Let’s celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place.”

