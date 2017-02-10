Kailyn Lowry Caught Tweeting Horrible Comment: Blames Javi For Toxic Marriage?

Kailyn Lowry has often talked about how she wants to take the high road and respect her children enough not to talk about her failed marriage on social media. It’s no secret that her son Isaac has been very saddened by the divorce and it didn’t help that they had a huge fight in front of him. The fight was so bad that Jo Rivera had to take both Kailyn and Javi Marroquin aside to talk about how Isaac had been completely traumatized by hearing them fight. While Javi apologized and said that it wouldn’t happen again, Kailyn didn’t apologize and merely said that it wasn’t right.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that she does struggle to stay on the high road when it comes to her ex-husband. As it turns out, the two of them had reached a divorce agreement and they were indeed trying to support one another by not making cheap shots on social media. However, Lowry may have said some things that were hurtful to Marroquin, because she found herself tweeting – and deleting – comments last night on the social media network.

“Just deleted my response. Not worth it. Tweets back and forth solve nothing,” Kailyn Lowry revealed on Twitter last night after filming the live aftershow for Teen Mom 2, sharing that she did tweet something but had deleted it because she felt she had stooped to a new low.

Sadly, someone had taken a screenshot of the tweet, which revealed that Javi had blamed her for the miscarriage. In addition, Kailyn said that she didn’t want anymore kids with Javi because their relationship was toxic.

“I thought we divorced cause she didn’t want more kids? That’s weird,” Javi Marroquin tweeted, to which Kailyn Lowry replied, “You blamed me for miscarrying & our marriage was toxic. Why would I want more kids with you?”

She later deleted the tweet, but one person shared it with fans to see what Kailyn Lowry was referring to. It sounds like she still has some unsolved issues with her ex-husband. It’s no secret that the miscarriage was rough on both Kailyn and Javi, but Marroquin may have blamed her for losing the baby. In addition, Kailyn has revealed that she didn’t get any support after losing the baby. On her own website, she opened up about how they had divorced and had settled all agreements, including the custody agreement.

“An agreement was made, we are divorced. It’s hard enough dealing with it but it’s harder dealing with in the public eye. I will not sit here and go back and fourth.There are always two sides to every story,” Kailyn Lowry has revealed on her own website, adding, “I am fine with taking the bullets. I’m not airing anyone’s dirty laundry and being spiteful because it doesn’t benefit anyone. I believe in karma….what goes around, comes around.”

Of course, Lowry has changed the minds of many people after this season of Teen Mom 2. While people understood her frustrations before, they feel that Kailyn is being very rude and aggressive with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, especially since he couldn’t stay at their shared home and couldn’t even borrow a car seat for his son.

“Why don’t I quit the show? The burning question. Because it’s my job. It’s what supports my family. It’s what gives me income until I finish school. Do I think my time on the show is coming to an end? Yes. But until that time, I have to be on the show because it’s my job and what pays my bills and gives me a house for my boys,” Kailyn Lowry explains on her blog about why she keeps returning to Teen Mom 2.

Are you surprised that Kailyn Lowry deleted her tweet about Javi Marroquin?

