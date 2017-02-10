Katy Perry Slams Donald Trump In Cryptic ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ Lyrics

Katy Perry is being accused of taking aim at President Donald Trump in the lyrics of her new single “Chained to the Rhythm.”

Fans were quick to point out that Katy’s latest single, her first since she dropped “Rise” in 2016 to coincide with the Rio Olympics, appears to slam Trump in a number of cryptic lyrics while Perry also appears to be confirming that the song may have an alternate message.

Per Hollywood Life, the lyrics that have everyone talking see Katy sing about tearing down walls and calling out “liars” before she then goes on to take aim at the “greed” of the empire.

“Break down the walls to connect, inspire. Ay, up in your high place, liars,” Katy sings in “Chained to the Rhythm.” “Time is ticking for the empire. The truth is that it is feeble. I saw it many times before. The greed of all the people.”

Perry’s fans were quick to claim on social media that the pretty telling lyrics were aimed at Trump following his inauguration, as Katy was extremely vocal in her support for Hillary Clinton prior to President Trump’s win last year.

“Katy Perry’s #ChainedToTheRhythm is the 1st major pop release that feels influenced by Trump era,” Twitter user @gibsonoma tweeted out of Perry hitting back at Trump, also citing the lyrics “Too comfortable we’re living in a bubble” as a possible reference to Trump’s controversial presidency.

“Is Katy’s new song a diss at Donald Trump [because] if so I’m about to stan real quick,” Twitter user @tailamartinezx tweeted out amid the speculation, while @ChrisMonk wrote of Perry’s new song, “THEORY: ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ is the first ‘post-Trump’ pop single.”

Katy has not officially stated that “Chained to the Rhythm” is her way of slamming Donald Trump, though she did appear to hint at the song’s cryptic message on social media after fans asked about the track’s potentially political content.

Katy Perry replied to a number of fans on Twitter who asked if she was slamming the President of the United States with her new song, seemingly confirming that the single does have political undertones.

“Cannot believe we’re living in an era where @katyperry’s disco pop jams double as critically relevant political discourse,” Twitter user @tbreitfeller tweeted out to Perry, to which she replied, “Evolution right on track…”

“Free yourself from those chains, lace up your dancing shoes and march- the revolution has beat! @katyperry #CHAINEDTOTHERHYTHM,” another fan tweeted out to Perry after hearing “Chained To The Rhythm,” before Katy wrote back, “I’ll always march with you sister.”

Notably, Perry was extremely outspoken about her support for Clinton during the Presidential race, as rumors even swirled last month that Katy could have been planning to move up the release of “Chained to the Rhythm” to “overshadow” Trump on election day.

Katy also hinted following the election that she could be putting her despair into her music, hinting on Instagram back in November that she was about to channel her feelings into her upcoming studio album, which will serve as a follow-up to 2013’s Prism.

Perry headed to Instagram on November 17 to suggest that her new music could have a political message, posting a quote by novelist Toni Morrison to her official account.

“This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time to despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear,” the quote Katy uploaded read shortly after it was announced that Trump had won the election over Clinton. “We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilization heals.”

Katy didn’t explicitly confirm at the time that her upload meant she was about to put her political despair into song, though Perry did write alongside the photo, “Back to work because: ALL OF THE ABOVE.”

