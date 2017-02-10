Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Pack On The PDA Before They Return To ‘The Voice’

Before they reunite on The Voice this season, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are busy packing on the PDA. People reports that the couple posed for selfies and were spotted making out during weekend trip to Big Bear Lake in California.

Stefani wore a spotted white coat and a green top for the outing while Shelton sported his usual cameo jacket and jeans. The pair wasn’t afraid to display their affection, even with others watching. Big Bear Lake is only a few hours from Los Angeles and is a popular destination for snowboarding and skiing.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still going strong! https://t.co/elIY47PC6e ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AtDrpwlvNh — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 10, 2017

According to ET Online, Stefani also brought the kids along for the romantic getaway. The family of five, including Kingston (10), Zuma (8), and Apollo (2), stayed at a hotel in the area and were joined by other members of Stefani’s family. Although they were surrounded by friends and family, Shelton and Stefani still squeezed in some alone time.

A witness claims that they were “kissing and taking selfies” at one of the parks at the lake. “They looked happy and loved up, showing a lot of PDA, hugging and kissing,” the insider added.

If the weekend getaway is any indication, then there’s no telling what they will do next week on Valentine’s Day. Of course, there’s a strong possibility that Shelton doesn’t have anything grand planned for the special occasion.

“I think she knows it’s going to be Valentine’s Day, so I can’t really surprise her with that,” Shelton explained at the People’s Choice Awards in January. “No, I’m kidding. I don’t know. I’m one of those guys that’s always last minute, like, ‘Oh dammit. It’s here, it’s here!’ Get some flowers or something. I’m not good at planning surprises when it comes to Valentine’s Day, but we’ll definitely celebrate.”

“I mean, I won’t forget totally,” he quipped. “I’ll just forget until the last minute.”

The PDA-packed getaway comes weeks before Shelton and Stefani reunite on Season 12 of The Voice. Their romance started back in Season 9 of the show after they both went through divorces – Shelton split from Miranda Lambert while Stefani parted ways with Gavin Rossdale.

Stefani took a break from the coach’s chair the next two seasons, though she did make a few appearances on the show. She served as Shelton’s advisor in Season 10 and sang a duet with the country crooner. The No Doubt alum is replacing Miley Cyrus and will compete against Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys.

While fans can expect some cute moments between Shelton and Stefani this season, it’s not going to be all fun and games. In fact, Rare Country is reporting that all of the coaches will be ganging up against Blake Shelton, who took home another victory last season.

“We’re all against Blake pretty much, because we’re angry at him,” Keys joked. “The three of us are totally one thousand percent against Blake. One day we are going to bring him down!”

Shelton won it all last season with his standout country star, Sundance Head. The win marked Shelton’s fifth victory since Season 1. For Stefani, she still has a score to settle after Shelton stole Craig Wayne Boyd from her in Season 7.

“She’s had a little bit of a taste of it,” Shelton said about his competitive nature. “And I think she’s also got a score to settle with me and with all the coaches honestly. Make no mistake we’re all here to win this thing.”

Of course, fans will also watch their romance unfold on national TV. According to ET Online, a new promo trailer for The Voice featured Shelton and Stefani getting extra flirty for the cameras.

“I just did a country song with Blake Shelton,” Stefani tells a contestant during the blind auditions. “I got the hookup!”

“That is so inappropriate to talk about us hooking up,” Shelton fired back.

Fans can watch Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton in action when Season 12 of The Voice kicks off Feb. 27 on NBC.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]