Mariah Carey: Nick Cannon Thinks Bryan Tanaka Relationship Fake

Mariah Carey has allowed fans behind the scenes of her Vegas show and her world tour from 2016 via her reality show, Mariah’s World, which aired on E! as an eight-part series. The show also allowed fans to get an idea as to what a day in the life of the star involves, and the songstress also gave a window into her romantic life, which has been an ongoing hot topic over the past few years.

After the news that Mariah and Nick Cannon were divorcing, Carey found herself in a whirlwind romance with billionaire James Packer. The two became engaged in January of 2016, but the relationship fizzled. A recent clip from one of the episodes of the reality show gave fans a bit of an idea of what went wrong between the couple when Mariah is seen prior to the split chatting with her manager about her sorrows over not having time to spend with James.

The Daily Mail recalls Carey’s words during the conversation.

“I feel bad because I didn’t get to spend quality time with him. I just feel like…I feel bad because I didn’t get to spend quality time with him. I don’t know how we’re gonna be able to put this together because we keep pushing things. I just wish I had more time to give him, like more quality time to be with him but I really don’t have that right now. This is a very demanding schedule and James has so many responsibilities. It’s not really easy for us to spend time together. I don’t know. It’s making my stomach hurt to think about it.”

Since the split from Packer, Mariah reportedly started a romance with her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka. However, reports have been made that the romance is all a publicity stunt to portray Mariah as being unaffected by being dumped by Packer. Even Nick Cannon is apparently calling the romance fake.

While visiting Howard Stern, the American’s Got Talent host shared that he simply wasn’t buying it and stated that the whole relationship seemed scripted, as Daily Mail shares.

“You can’t have a well-lit private conversation. Like, that s*** doesn’t happen. I don’t even get into it. It feels like they wrote the story. That s*** is like a soap opera. ‘I don’t buy none of that s***.”

Ouch! Nick Cannon slams Mariah Carey’s reality show and romance with Bryan Tanaka as “fake” https://t.co/z0IVWfqOYU pic.twitter.com/cf5JLne1p3 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 10, 2017

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon finalized their divorce in November and remain amicable as they raise their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. However, it was not long after the divorce that Carey learned Cannon was welcoming a new child with a previous girlfriend, and then the diva was dumped by Packer. Mariah never wants to look down and out, so it seems likely that she and her manager cooked up the plot involving a new boy toy to help her image a bit.

Mariah Carey, 46, is shown some moves by toyboy Bryan Tanaka, 33 https://t.co/BCNvUfHxcG pic.twitter.com/MErSkodKuZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 6, 2017

Unfortunately, it seems viewers, fans, and even her ex are questioning the legitimacy of the relationship. Carey has also experienced a few more setbacks recently, such as a horrendous performance on New Year’s Eve at the New York City ball drop when she couldn’t even lip sync in time with the music. Carey and her manager placed the blame on the show’s producers.

Additionally, Carey just released her latest single “I Don’t” featuring YG. However, the song has flopped and is the first sign that the New Year’s performance may have done more damage to the star’s reputation as a performer than originally had been thought. The most recent news is that Carey’s upcoming tour with Lionel Richie is not selling very well, and Ticketmaster is even offering two tickets for the price of one.

