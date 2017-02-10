Kyle Richards Forgiving Lisa Rinna? ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Eager To Change Her Ways

Kyle Richards was shocked to learn that Lisa Rinna had been talking about Kim Richards with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars during this week’s episode. Kyle was even more surprised that Lisa had called her an enabler and that Lisa had told Eden Sassoon that Kim was close to death. While it may not come as a surprise to Kyle that Lisa was questioning Kim’s sobriety, as she had been so vocal in the past about Richards’ drinking. But to make the comment that her sister was close to death seemed completely inappropriate and way out of line.

According to a new tweet, Lisa Rinna is getting some advice from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers, who want her to watch what she says. And part of the reason why they are giving her advice is to avoid making things worse with Kyle Richards. It’s no secret that Kyle is extremely hurt by what Lisa has said behind her back, especially since Kim is sober and is nowhere near death. And this confrontation will occur on next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when Rinna flies in to meet Kyle Richards and her husband.

“I hope U focus on being happy. More Kim drama please. U can cool chick if U. Love U other that Kim BS,” one person wrote to Lisa Rinna, who replied with, “oh I hear you. Believe me.”

Of course, Rinna has promised Kyle Richards not to talk about her sister anymore and she has repeatedly revealed that she has made mistakes. It’s no secret that she has a big mouth, but it seemed completely out of line to say that Kim is close to death because of an alcohol addiction.

“Lisa don’t forget you are ON camera & everything you say may come back to bite you in the ass just be mindful,” another person wrote to Lisa, reminding her that everything that was recorded and documented on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could come back to haunt her, including Kyle Richards bringing it up on the reunion special.

“Just a? When Kyle was asking about Eden’s behavior, why didn’t you mention about talking to her after game night?” another person questioned Rinna, who replied with, “That was two months prior & I made a commitment to not talk about Kim & focus on peace w/her. That convo was far off my radar.”

Kyle is slowly starting to put the pieces together. In the beginning, Richards believed that Eden was the one causing trouble with Kim Richards, but she’s slowly learning that Lisa Rinna may have been feeding Eden information that has caused her to act. This information came out in Mexico, but Kyle Richards didn’t know anything about this when Eden Sassoon confronted Kim at her Great Gatsby party.

“I was starting to relax and enjoy myself when Eden approached Kim and me. I took a deep breath and braced myself. I cut Eden some slack, because I can’t imagine what she went through losing her sister. I know she will always carry that with her. In projecting her feelings, she keeps digging up things from Kim’s past. And while I also feel judged regarding Kim, I try not to let it bother me too much, because I know the truth. I don’t feel the need to share the truth with people that I don’t know. People will have their opinions no matter what,” Kyle Richards opened up about Eden’s confrontation with Kim Richards on last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo.

What do you think of how Kyle Richards reacted to the news that Lisa was talking about Kim? Are you surprised that these two will have a serious talk next week that could result in Kyle Richards being very angry with her co-star over these rumors?

