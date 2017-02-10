‘American Idol’ May Shake Up ‘The Voice:’ Blake Shelton Out, Jennifer Lopez In?

Even Ryan Seacrest couldn’t hold back the tears when American Idol left the airwaves. Now, a new report is offering hope to fans of American Idol, with a revival of the popular singing competition tuning up. However, because American Idol may reportedly air on the same network as The Voice, that could mean a shakeup. Will Jennifer Lopez return to American Idol as familiar faces on The Voice such as Blake Shelton are seen less frequently or even possibly leave the show?

NBC currently is talking with FremantleMedia about reviving American Idol after the producer pitched a reboot, reported Variety.

Taking on American Idol would require figuring out how to incorporate the popular singing competition show into the network’s current line-up of programs. According to Variety, one of the American Idol options that NBC is considering would affect The Voice.

“One possibility being considered: cutting NBC’s existing singing competition The Voice from two cycles a year to one.”

Although NBC reportedly has become the “leading candidate” to integrate American Idol into its schedule, Variety‘s sources cautioned that no deal had been finalized yet. It’s reportedly only in recent weeks that Fremantle has been seeking a home for an American Idol reboot.

The original version of American Idol reigned on Fox for 15 seasons. The singing competition started its reign in 2002, then ruled for eight seasons in a row as the show with the highest ratings on television.

At its highest point in 2006, American Idol earned an average 12.4 rating among the important 18-49 demographic and 36.4 million total viewers. But the singing competition declined to the point where Fox chose to end its reign. In comparison to 2006, the last season in 2016 averaged a 2.2 and 9.1 million viewers.

As for the surprise report about an American Idol revival, Variety pointed out that a reboot “has been a subject of speculation since before the final season aired on Fox last year.” Ryan Seacrest commented on the possibility of a future for American Idol at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in 2016.

“When you’ve got a franchise that has this kind of heritage…if it sustains, does that mean it’s the end?”

Seacrest answered his own question by commenting that he was “not so sure.”

And when it comes to ratings, The Voice has experienced its own ratings fall. The cycle that concluded in early December was down 19 percent from the previous autumn. Also indicating the possibility that a reboot of American Idol on NBC could impact The Voice is the fact that talent competitions already rule the network.

Currently, The Voice debuts its new cycles in fall and mid-season, while America’s Got Talent attracts viewers in summer. And one talent competition hasn’t even aired yet on NBC. That’s World of Dance, featuring former American Idol judge, Jennifer Lopez.

The report about American Idol and its possible impact on The Voice comes in the wake of rumors that the coach lineup on The Voice already faces a possible game of musical coach chairs for season 13.

“Miley Cyrus is the only coach confirmed to come back after Season 12 and it’s most likely Blake Shelton and Adam Levine won’t be returning,” according to the Latin Times.

Instead, the publication speculated on the possibility that Jennifer Lopez will replace Shelton or Levine, citing a source who said that Jennifer might be chosen due to her experience judging American Idol. In addition, Christina Aguilera reportedly may return to The Voice as well.

Even before the news broke that a reboot of American Idol could impact The Voice, Celeb Dirty Laundry also reported on speculation that not just Blake but also his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, might exit the singing competition.

The “lovebirds” reportedly could be leaving The Voice after the next season, with Christina Aguilera and Miley Cyrus slipping into their coach chairs. Both Christina and Miley have experience as coaches, and Aguilera was one of the four original coaches from the show’s first season.

As for those rumors that Jennifer Lopez also could fill one of the coach chairs on The Voice, along with the reported American Idol reboot, and her upcoming World Of Dance show, an insider told Hollywood Life that Lopez already has her preferences.

“[Jennifer Lopez] anticipates that American Idol will return in a few years, and she wants to be there for its return.”

However, the source also said that Jennifer “would consider working on The Voice if asked since she has a wonderful relationship with NBC.” But when it comes to Lopez’s preferences?

“American Idol would get first dibs,” added the insider.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]