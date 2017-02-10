George Clooney To Finally Be A Dad! Amal Is Pregnant With Twins Says Julie Chen

George Clooney is officially going to be a father! Radar Online reports that Clooney just confirmed the news that his wife, Amal Clooney, is expecting twins. When are the newest members of the Clooney family due?

Rumors of Amal’s pregnancy first surfaced after Clooney allegedly told Joan Farnese, his British neighbor, the exciting news. According to Page Six, the rumors picked up after Julie Chen claimed the reports were true on her show, The Talk.

“Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins,” Chen announced on her show. “Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney.”

“The twins are due in June!” Chen later added.

Rumors of a pregnancy have been gaining momentum in recent weeks, especially after Amal was spotted in baggy clothing at a screening of The White Helmets. The international attorney wore a loose-fitting dress for the event and fans were quick to point out how she might be hiding a baby bump.

What makes the news even more interesting is that Clooney never wanted to have kids. Back when he was a bachelor, Yahoo reports that Clooney won a bet with Michelle Pfeiffer and Nicole Kidman that he’d have kids by the time he hit 40. Of course, that all changed when he met Amal and tied the knot in 2014.

But back in 2006, Clooney was adamant that he wouldn’t have kids. “I think it’s the most responsible thing you can do, to have kids,” the actor explained. “I think it’s the biggest responsibility you’ll have, and it’s not something to be taken lightly. I don’t have that thing in me that says, ‘must do it.’ I don’t see myself ever having kids. But everything in my life has changed over periods of time, and the world does change.”

George and Amal Clooney confirm they are due to have twins in June https://t.co/pOVF640Vcv pic.twitter.com/Jr1ijZXMVy — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 9, 2017

In 2005, George Clooney joked about getting all the fun he needs with his friends’ children and not having to put in the extra work. “You can play with them — they’re like nieces and nephews — and then you pump them full of sugar and shove them back to the parents,” he stated.

Clooney, who also famously said he’d never exchange vows after his first failed marriage, met Amal at a charity event in 2013. Following a few months filled with hot dates and PDA, the couple got engaged in the spring of 2014. The wedding ceremony took place less than six months later in Italy and featured the likes of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Bono, Bill Murray, Cindy Crawford, and Anna Wintour.

Even still, Clooney showed no signs of wanting kids. In an interview with Charlie Rose in 2015, Clooney still played coy on the subject but seemed more open to raising a family of his own. “I haven’t really [thought about it]. I’ve thought about it, I suppose, but I haven’t really — it hasn’t been high on my list,” he shared.

Just this past October, Us Magazine reports that Clooney opened up about his marriage shortly after celebrating his two-year anniversary. “And they said it wouldn’t last,” Clooney said. “Ah, we proved them wrong!”

Clooney added that they “mostly drank” to celebrate the two-year milestone. “I [made] dinner and we had a very nice, a very romantic second anniversary,” he added about the anniversary.

That being said, Clooney has yet to officially comment on the pregnancy rumors. While a rep for the actor denied to comment, Clooney is allegedly making room for the new addition. Clooney and his wife purchased a new apartment at One Hundred East Fifty Third Street in New York City last year and are also renovating an English countryside estate, though it isn’t clear if either has a nursery just yet.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]